Yugabyte Unveils Yugabyte University to Teach Developers and Architects Distributed SQL Fundamentals, Development and Administration

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yugabyte, the leader in open source distributed SQL databases, announced today the launch of Yugabyte University, a new education program designed to teach developers and architects distributed SQL fundamentals, development and administration. Yugabyte University features a variety of training options, course offerings and workshops that provide users deep insights into YugabyteDB’s functionality and how to apply those insights in real-world scenarios. The new program is designed to give everyone in the YugabyteDB community the opportunity to enhance their expertise in distributed SQL.

“Providing developers and architects with resources that lead to increased distributed SQL innovation and operationalization enhances the developer community and delivers more value to organizations of all sizes,” said Karthik Ranganathan, CTO, Yugabyte. “Yugabyte University offers an array of training options and courses that allow users to deepen their understanding of distributed databases in a learning environment that suits them best.”

Launching with Yugabyte University are three types of training: free community training, free on-demand training and corporate training. Yugabyte University’s community training and certification is a free training option that is hosted virtually by Yugabyte community members and affiliated Meetups. These 90-minute classes provide each participant with access to course materials, an exam that assesses their comprehension of the lesson, and a certificate and badge upon successful completion. More than 200 students have already received certification for the first course, YugabyteDB Fundamentals, in its first month of availability. The next YugabyteDB Fundamentals session will be co-presented with the Kubernetes & Cloud Native Online Meetup on January 28, 2021.

Yugabyte University also offers three technical workshop tracks at no charge to participants. These two-hour virtual sessions are hosted by Yugabyte instructors and are available upon request. The first workshop, “Spring + Distributed SQL,” is a hands-on lab that shows participants how to build data-driven microservices applications using Spring Boot on top of YugabyteDB. “Distributed SQL for Academia and Universities,” provides in-depth analysis of the design and internals of distributed SQL systems for computer science students. The third option, “Distributed SQL for Development Teams,” is a private workshop that is a combination of lectures and hands-on labs to accelerate an enterprise team’s understanding of YugabyteDB’s architecture and functionality.

Developers interested in completing coursework at their own pace have the opportunity to register for free on-demand training sessions. These classes contain a mix of lectures and hands-on labs, packaged and delivered in concise video segments that enable registrants to acquire distributed SQL fundamentals, development and administration skills at their preferred speed. As is the case with the community training option, participants enrolled in on-demand courses are provided access to exam prep materials, a certification exam, and a certificate and badge that denotes successful completion.

Professional corporate training programs are also available through Yugabyte University. These extensive, multi-hour courses cover the entire spectrum of distributed SQL topics from basic through advanced. Yugabyte instructors educate organizations by using a mix of technical lectures, discussions and engaging hands-on labs.

