Xylem, Esri Partnership Pairs Global Leaders In Water Technology And GIS To Help Utilities Worldwide Streamline Data And Insight

Xylem Becomes Platinum Esri Partner, Will Create Joint Solutions, Collaborate On Marketing

Water Operators To Benefit From Better Network Visibility, Optimized Infrastructure, Lower Costs

RYE BROOK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LetsSolveWater–Xylem (NYSE:XYL), a leading water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s greatest water challenges, has forged a partnership with Esri, the global leader in location intelligence. The two companies serve utilities around the world. Working together, the two companies will pursue joint technical roadmapping, solution development, joint marketing and collaborative selling.

“Xylem is the technology innovation leader in the water industry, and Esri is the renowned leader in geographic information systems (GIS),” said Dave Flinton, Xylem’s Chief Innovation Officer. “It’s a great match, especially as water operators pursue the digital transformation of their infrastructure. Working together, we can help our customers realize dramatic operational improvements by integrating various sources of data more effectively and efficiently. This better visibility and analysis will help utilities optimize their water networks even more.”

“We look forward to our continued joint customer commitment with Xylem to solve global water and wastewater challenges by providing innovative solutions and services,” said David Wachal, Director Global Water Practice, Esri. “Xylem and Esri are combining GIS, visualization, analytics, real-time data and the deep industry knowledge to solve problems across the water cycle.”

In a recent collaboration for a US water utility, Xylem and Esri deployed artificial-intelligence (AI)-powered pipeline analysis technology to reduce costs by $70 million – or nearly 80% — and bring down pipeline failures by 400%. The approach was one of the first in North America to effectively model the future of the water network, and reliably predict pipe failures before they happen. The breakthrough came from deploying an AI-based solution from Xylem to analyze data from the utility’s system built on Esri’s ArcGIS® Enterprise. Results allow water operators to prioritize and stage pipeline replacement, lowering costs and reducing customer impacts by targeting the most critical and deteriorated pipes.

Xylem and Esri are working together on joint customer engagements across the water cycle – addressing both wastewater and clean water systems, as well as environmental monitoring and dewatering applications.

For utilities managing aging infrastructure, the digital transformation of their water networks is an opportunity to reduce costs while making their communities more resilient – especially as extreme, climate change driven weather events become more common.

With this partnership, Xylem becomes one of only a handful of companies recognized as Esri Platinum Partners, and the only one dedicated to water.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with innovation. Our more than 16,000 diverse employees delivered revenue of $4.88 billion in 2020. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us at www.xylem.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

