Wumpa Here It Is – A Brand-New Crash Bandicoot Game – Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Revealed Today

The Long-Awaited Sequel to Crash Bandicoot™: Warped Arrives Just N.Time Fur Fall!

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CrashBandicoot–Bandicoots get ready fur it, Crash is moving 4-ward into 2020 with a brand-new game that’s built from the ground up and “It’s About Time.” No, literally! Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), and developer Toys for Bob, are giving fans the true sequel to the original trilogy with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Our lovingly absurd marsupials are back and putting a fresh spin, jump and wump on conflicts of cosmic proportions, discovering expansive new worlds, unexpected allies, larger-than-life boss battles and powerful new Quantum Masks that must be united to restore order to the multiverse. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for PlayStation® 4, PlayStation® 4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X on October 2, 2020. Pre-orders are available now.





Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is not a remaster, but the first original entry in the Crash franchise in more than 10 years. To celebrate, Toys for Bob is excited to introduce a fresh art style for Crash to fans that maintains the zany spirit of the franchise while also breathing new personality and charm into it. Rewinding time back to the end of Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time picks up after Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy and Uka Uka were last stranded on a distant planet. After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process. Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.

“Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time stands on the shoulders of the core precision gameplay we all fell in love with in the ‘90s,” said Paul Yan, Co-Studio Head at Toys for Bob. “This epic new adventure spans space and time, introducing new ways to platform that both long-time fans and new players alike will enjoy mastering. Get ready to fall in love with the mutant marsupials all over again!”

Throughout this adventure, players will uncover four Quantum Masks, the guardians of space and time, that will give them the ability to bend the rules of reality and gain advanced ways to conquer dangerous obstacles. Today we’re revealing the Time Mask, which slows everything down, and the Gravity Mask, enabling bandicoots to platform upside down. Fans will see an evolution of the Crash they know and love, equipped with advanced gameplay mechanics like wall running, rail grinding and rope swinging. They’ll be able to play as Crash or Coco on their journey to save the multiverse, and new playable characters, including the fiendish Neo Cortex, will also emerge to provide an alternative perspective on our hero bandicoots’ quest to defeat their nefarious nemeses.

“Our teams have delivered two awesome remastered Crash Bandicoot experiences and the community passion for the series continues to be incredible. Now it is time to turn the page and give players something entirely new,” said Rob Kostich, President at Activision. “Loyal fans have been patiently waiting to see the journey continue for their favorite marsupial, and we’re giving players the completely new experience they deserve with Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.”

To celebrate the reveal of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision has teamed up with hip hop star and fellow Crash aficionado Quavo, from the music trio Migos, who will debut the world’s first sneak peek at gameplay today via his social channels. Check out the game’s official trailer here.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for the suggested retail price of $59.99. For more information on the Crash Bandicoot™ franchise, please visit www.crashbandicoot.com and follow @CrashBandicoot on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected availability, features, functionality, gameplay and pricing for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

©2020 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CRASH and CRASH BANDICOOT are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc.

Contacts

PR Contact:



Activision



Dior Brown



Dior.Brown@activision.com