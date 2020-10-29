Watch Dogs®: Legion Now Available

Mask Up and Join the Resistance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ubisoft® announced today that the highly-anticipated video game, Watch Dogs®: Legion, is now available worldwide on Xbox One, PlayStation®4, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, Stadia and Ubisoft+*, Ubisoft’s subscription service. The game is rated M for Mature. Watch Dogs: Legion will also release on Xbox Series X | S and Amazon Luna on November 10 and digitally on PlayStation®5 alongside the console on November 12. The physical version of the game on PlayStation®5 will be available on November 24.





Built with a next-gen concept, Watch Dogs: Legion introduces “Play as Anyone,” a never-before-seen gameplay innovation created by Ubisoft Toronto**, the studio behind Watch Dogs: Legion. Play as Anyone gives players the entire city of London to choose for their roster of resistance members. Every single person in the open world can be recruited and played, is unique and has a backstory, personality and skillset. Watch Dogs: Legion will also support hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing on Xbox Series X and full ray-tracing support on Nvidia RTX-equipped PC devices, bringing real-time ray-tracing reflections to the streets of London. Players who purchase Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox One or PlayStation®4 will be able to upgrade their game to the next-gen version (Xbox Series X or PlayStation®5) at no additional cost,*** while keeping their progression and in-game content between current and next-generation of consoles within the same family thanks to the new Ubisoft Connect ecosystem.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, London is facing its downfall. Amidst the growing unrest of a restless London, an unknown entity named Zero-Day has framed secret underground resistance DedSec for coordinated bombings across London. In the aftermath, criminal opportunists from every corner of London took hold and filled the void left by a defeated government. As a member of DedSec, players will be going up against those criminal opportunists in Watch Dogs: Legion: sadists, mercenaries, cybercriminals, and more, so they’ll have to be prepared for a variety of situations. Players must recruit members into their DedSec Resistance to take on these criminal opportunists, liberate London and uncover the identity of Zero-Day.

Players who acquire the Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion will get access to Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline, a new storyline which includes Aiden Pearce from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2, fully playable in the single player campaign and online. Additionally, players will be introduced to Darcy, a member of the Assassin Order, thanks to a crossover with Assassin’s Creed®; and Mina, a subject of transhuman experiments, who possesses the ability to mind control individuals. In addition to the unique playable characters and Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline story expansion, the Season Pass will offer extra DedSec missions, the original Watch Dogs Complete Edition from 2014****, and more. The Season Pass of Watch Dogs: Legion is available for purchase as part of the Gold, Ultimate and Collector editions.

The Online multiplayer mode of Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on December 3 as part of a free game update for all Watch Dogs: Legion players. Watch Dogs: Legion has a robust post-launch plan that will bring fresh content to the single-player mode and introduce online multiplayer modes.

Watch Dogs: Legion has a variety of accessibility options, ranging from fully customizable controls to directional audio captions. A full list of accessibility options can be found on news.ubisoft.com.

With Ubisoft Connect, the ideal destination to connect with friends or participate in game events and activities, Watch Dogs: Legion also brings new exciting time-limited and community challenges, as well as a cross-game loyalty system that lets players earn an uncapped amount of Units to spend on unique rewards, like weapons, outfits and consumables. For more information on Ubisoft Connect, please visit ubisoftconnect.com.

For the latest news on Watch Dogs: Legion and all of Ubisoft’s games, please visit news.ubisoft.com.

For more information about Watch Dogs: Legion, please visit watchdogs.com, and join the conversation by using #watchdogslegion.

ABOUT WATCH DOGS

Watch Dogs launched in 2014 as the video game industry’s best-selling new IP at launch. To-date, the award-winning franchise has sold more than 40 million games worldwide. The hacker series extends to other entertainment media, including books and comics. The next opus in the franchise, Watch Dogs: Legion, released on October 29, 2020.

