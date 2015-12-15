Volt Information Sciences Launches Better U Academy

Invests in Educational Platform to Upskill its Workforce

ORANGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, today announced the launch of Better U Academy, a new online upskilling platform for the company’s contingent employees across North America. Through education leader Penn Foster, Volt will provide free skills development courses which are flexible, accredited, and mobile-friendly.

“Through Better U Academy, Volt is doing its part to help upskill the workforce of the future,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Linda Perneau. “Our clients need skilled workers, and the current talent shortage and skills gap makes it harder than ever to find them. The goal of Better U is to support our employees in furthering their education and achieving their personal and professional goals, while at the same time cultivating a better-skilled pool of talent for our clients nationwide. It is a win-win for all involved.”

Volt’s contingent employees can enroll in courses on topics such as bookkeeping, call center customer service, caregiver skills, electronic technician, guest services and hospitality, medical coding and billing, small business management, and much more. Employees who enroll in the self-paced programs will receive 24/7 access to Penn Foster’s supportive online community of students and faculty.

“We’re pleased to begin our partnership with Penn Foster, initially focused on our contingent employees,” added Perneau. “The value of education was always championed by Volt’s founders, and that legacy continues as we increase our investment in employee development. We anticipate improved loyalty, commitment, and retention, and the company expects to attract determined workers who want to learn and do more. Taking advantage of the courses at Better U Academy will provide them the opportunity to bolster desired skill sets and help secure jobs with better pay, a goal that aligns with our long-standing mission to help improve the lives of our employees.”

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. is a global provider of staffing services (traditional time and materials-based as well as project-based). Our staffing services consist of workforce solutions that include providing contingent workers, personnel recruitment services, and managed staffing services programs supporting primarily administrative, technical, information technology, light-industrial and engineering positions. Our managed staffing programs involve managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers from multiple providers. Volt services global industries including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunications, transportation, and utilities. For more information, visit www.volt.com.

