Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector – Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Affordability of VR Gear to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the virtual reality market in education sector and it is poised to grow by USD 6.34 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 59% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.





Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The VR hardware is expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Easy availability of content creation platform is one of the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of over 59%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 6.34 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Alchemy VR Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., EON Reality Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Virtalis Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Affordability of VR gear is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the lack of content restraints the market growth.

How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute 34% of market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Alchemy VR Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Avantis Systems Ltd., EON Reality Inc., Facebook Inc., HTC Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Virtalis Holdings Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The affordability of VR gear will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector 2020-2024: Segmentation

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector is segmented as below:

Product VR Hardware VR Content

End-user Higher Education K-12

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The virtual reality market in education sector report covers the following areas:

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Size

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Trends

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector Analysis

This study identifies easy availability of content creation platforms as one of the prime reasons driving the virtual reality market growth in education sector during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Virtual Reality Market in Education Sector 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist virtual reality market in education sector growth during the next five years

Estimation of the virtual reality market in education sector size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the virtual reality market in education sector

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of virtual reality market in education sector vendors

