UNH-IOL Ramps Up Testing to Meet Requirements of Newly Published USGv6 Profile Revision

North American laboratory’s ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing program assists vendors offering IPv6-compliant products and services to the United States Government

DURHAM, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IPv6–The University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL), an independent provider of broad-based testing and standards conformance services for the networking industry, today announced its offering for expanded testing capabilities that meet the requirements outlined in the newly released update to the USGv6 profile. The revision of the profile delineates proof of compliance to IPv6 specifications outlined in current industry standards for common network products. Users of the current version of USGv6 are allotted a two-year window before use of the newly released USGv6 profile update becomes mandatory by agencies.

The revised profile aims to achieve several goals that include updating to the latest IPv6 standards, new requirements for IPv6-only applications and services, and providing a streamlined platform for other organizations and governments to utilize the profile.

“UNH-IOL and the IPv6 Ready Logo program have been vital collaborators to the USGv6 Program since its inception in 2009,” said Doug Montgomery, manager of the USGv6 program at NIST. “The recent revisions to the USGv6 Profile and Test Program are focused on facilitating the transition to IPv6-only networks. The new requirements for products to support IPv6-only operation will highlight the continued need for the kind of open, transparent yet rigorous testing conducted by USGv6 accredited test labs.”

With a significant rise in IPv6 deployments, and forecast for continued growth as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Software Defined Networking (SDN) drive demand for expanded IP addressing, vendors and suppliers are tasked to consider extended timelines when pursuing government agency contracts and need to understand the testing requirements that meet USG acquisition regulations. In an effort to acquire the most up-to-date and capable products and applications available, government purchases of networked IT must leverage the USGv6 Profile and USGv6 Test Program to ensure the IPv6 capabilities of all products and services going forward.

“As the only lab currently offering an accredited testing program to USGv6, UNH-IOL is uniquely positioned to demonstrate network devices and applications working in IPv6-only environments,” said Michayla Newcombe, associate director, UNH-IOL. “Drawing upon extensive USG testing experience, UNH-IOL has compiled a significant knowledge base from which to provide useful guidance and consultation on the procedures and requirements for the USG test program.”

The USGv6 profile includes a forward-looking set of RFCs published by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), encompassing basic IPv6 functionality, as well as specific requirements and key capabilities for routing, security, multicast, mobility, network management, and quality of service. The profile also contains a NIST established set of capability requirements for IPv6 aware firewalls and intrusion detection systems. The revision to the USGv6 profile aligns with several global programs to aid in IPv6 deployments, including the IPv6 Ready Logo program.

The USG recently published a memorandum which includes update requirements and guidance on the Federal government’s operational deployment and use of IPv6.

Testing for the USGv6 profile update is currently available at the UNH-IOL and for more details, please visit the UNH-IOL USGv6 Testing Program web page.

