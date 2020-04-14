U.S. 5G 2020: What’s Real? What’s Smoke? What’s Mirrors? – ResearchAndMarkets.com
This comprehensive report considers key issues and ultimately suggests the likely scenario for 5G deployment in this country. All based on the publisher’s current viewpoint from about one year of deployment experience in the US. The report also describes and explains 5G from many perspectives, including objectives, frequency plans, architecture, and a discussion of the vendors involved in the various parts of 5G infrastructure – phones, radios, and chipsets.
We read a great deal about 5G in the local papers and hear about it almost every night on TV news. Most of what we read and hear is, at best, confusing and, too often, misleading and downright wrong!
- Carrier A claims to be the first in the country;
- Carrier B claims to be the first in the country;
- Carrier C claims the fastest service:
- One carrier is suing another carrier for false advertising;
- This company is barred from the US because of spying accusations;
- We see claims for 5G, even at the Super Bowl;
Major carriers are talking, but not investing.
Key Questions
- What’s going on?
- So what is the truth?
- What exactly is 5G’s status?
- Who is really deploying and investing like they are talking?
- What developmental issues remain?
- Who is going to pay for this development and deployment?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. What is 5G?
- Rationale for 5G
- Developmental Needs
- Cross-Band Phones
- Interior Penetration of Mmwave
- Infrastructure Deployment Aids
- Support Systems
3. Types of 5G
- Millimeter-Wave 5G
- Mid-Band 5G
- Location Types of 5G
- Stationary
- Mobile
- Economics
4. What are the Characteristics of 5G?
- Higher Capacity
- Higher Data Rate
- Lower Latency
- Massive Device Connectivity
- Reduced Costs
- Consistent Quality of Experience Provisioning
5. Status of 5G – Primary Us Carriers
- Verizon Wireless
- Verizon 5G Deployment Status
- At&T Mobility
- At&T 5G Deployment Status
- T-Mobile Us
- T-Mobile Us 5G Deployment Status
- Sprint Corporation
- T-Mobile Us 5G Deployment Status
- T-Mobile and Sprint Merger
- Dish Network
6. Investments for 5G
- What Investments are Involved in Infrastructure?
- Spectrum
- Cell Site Work and Additions
- Transmission
- Network Core
- Support Systems
- How Much will Infrastructure Investments Cost?
- How Much are the Major Telcos Going to Spend on 5G Infrastructure?
7. Architecture of 5G
- 5G Network Cooperation
- 5G Frequency Plans
- Various Cell Sizes for 5G Networks
- 5G Network Architecture and Application Illustrations
- 5G Infrastructure Components
- Small Cell Antennas
- Mimo
- Mimo and 5G
- Massive Mimo Spectrum Multiplying Advantage
- Fiber
- Verizon Fiber Plan for 5G
- Phones
- 5G Phones
- Quick Look
- Android Based Phones
- Apple
- Samsung
- Lg
- Huawei
- Other Customer Access Devices
- Radio Equipment Manufactures
- Huawei
- Ericsson
- Nokia
- Zte
- Samsung
- Chip Set Vendors
- Intel
- Qualcomm
- Samsung
- Apple
- Huawei
8. 5G Forecasts
- Forecast Deployment Scenario
- 2019
- 2020
- 2021
- 2022 and Later
- Timeline
- Capital Forecast for 5G
- Individual Area Forecasts
- Mobile Traffic Forecast
- Us Mobile Carriers Forecast
- 5G Penetration Forecast – Us
- Smartphone Growth Forecast for 5G – the Us
- 5G Phone Introduction Plans
- 5G Us Penetration Forecast – Phones
- Major Use Cases of 5G – Penetration Forecast
- Iot – Internet of Things – 5G Penetration Forecast
- Autonomous Vehicles – 5G Penetration Forecast
- Forecast Network Impact of Autonomous Vehicles and Iot
- Over-Build Forecast
- Forecast Summary
- Traffic:
- Us Mobile Carriers:
- Phones:
- 5G Penetration:
- Iot:
- Autonomous Vehicles:
- Overbuild/ Cross-Boundary:
