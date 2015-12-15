Tech Mahindra to launch first-of-its-kind Global Chess League

GM Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Chess Champion on-board as the League’s Mentor, Advisor and Facilitator-in-Chief

The new Chess League to revolutionize and popularize the sport across the world

NEW DELHI, India & DALLAS & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Tech Mahindra Ltd., one of the fastest growing Global IT companies and a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind phygital (physical and digital) Global Chess League. It also announced that Viswanathan Anand, five-time World Chess Champion, and Indian Chess Grandmaster will mentor, partner, advise and help shape the league. With his motivational and inspirational stature across the world as an individual and a chess champion, Anand will help catalyse the growth of chess, further building the sport that has defined his entire life as he joins hands with the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League and becomes its face for the global audience and his fans.

The League’s launch will mark a watershed moment as it aims to raise the profile of the sport, discover new generations of chess champions, enhance the fan base of the sport and take the sport to new commercial heights. New-age technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality will be at the core and will be leveraged to explore innovative ways of promoting the game through interactive platforms to engage a global audience. Tech Mahindra will act as the architect behind this concept and will provide necessary operational and technological support to execute the vision.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, said, “Chess still has an incipient and largely untapped potential across the globe. Recently, there has been a surge of interest post the online Chess Olympiad and the enormous popularity of a TV series based on the game. We hope that the creation of a league will harness this resurgence of interest and bring about a renaissance in the world of chess. I am particularly excited about sharing my learnings from founding the Pro Kabaddi league with the team in order to replicate that success on a much larger and global platform.”

Viswanathan Anand, 5-time World Chess Champion, said, “Chess is a game that is played by millions around the world. At this time, a unique opportunity exists to popularize it further and dramatically enhance its visibility through a global league powered by technology. I am personally happy to partner with a technology provider like Tech Mahindra, whose endorsement and promotion will certainly elevate the sport to a higher level and offer the right platform to popularize chess across the globe. There is a renewed interest in the game of chess and through this unique global league format, we will be able to keep the spirit of chess intact and ensure the right platform is provided to upcoming talent.”

Current plans envision the League to engage players from all levels – professional or otherwise. The League will have 8 franchise owned teams from across the world. The teams will comprise of a mix of titled women and men players along with juniors and wildcard entrants playing each other in a Round Robin format. The teams qualifying for the semifinals will enter the knockout stage of the championship. We are actively looking at the prospect of introducing innovative scoring, board selection methods and a fantasy league to maximize viewer engagement. The final League structure and team details will be announced in due course.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “Chess has many synergies with the business world, with its emphasis on intellect, strategy and mental rigor. By leveraging Tech Mahindra’s expertise in new age technologies like 5G and Virtual Reality to drive fan engagement and viewership globally, we can truly transform chess into an e-sport. Furthermore, this global chess league will help us create an exceptional and inspirational experience by bringing the game home to global fans.”

As part of its NXT.NOW framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra has a deep focus on leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver enhanced experience and enable digital transformation to meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About Viswanathan Anand

As a five-time World Chess Champion, Viswanathan Anand has cemented his place among the greatest Champions of all times. His hallmark lightning speed and intuitive play is well recognized and critics rate him as one of the biggest natural talents ever in the history of chess. He is the only champion in chess history to have won a World championship title in all formats, match, knock-out and tournament. In India he has received the high civilian awards of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. He is also the first recipient of the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. He is also a six-time winner of the coveted “Chess Oscars.”

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.2 billion organization with 121,900+ professionals across 90 countries helping 997 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is one of the fastest growing brands and amongst the top 15 IT service providers globally. Tech Mahindra has consistently emerged as a leader in sustainability and is recognized amongst the ‘2021 Global 100 Most sustainable corporations in the World’ by Corporate Knights. With the NXT.NOW framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. We aim at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believe that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, a USD 19.4 billion federation of companies that enables people to rise through innovative mobility solutions, driving rural prosperity, enhancing urban living, nurturing new businesses and fostering communities. It enjoys a leadership position in utility vehicles, information technology, financial services and vacation ownership in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It also enjoys a strong presence in renewable energy, agribusiness, logistics and real estate development. Headquartered in India, Mahindra employs over 2, 56,000 people across 100 countries.

