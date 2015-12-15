Taoglas Appoints Industry Veteran Mohamad Nasser as VP of IoT Solutions

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT—Taoglas®, a leading enabler of digital transformation through IoT, today announced that Mohamad (Mo) Nasser has joined the company as VP of IoT Solutions, effective immediately. In this role, Mo will assume responsibility for driving the innovation, product management and business development of Taoglas’ extensive, world-leading IoT portfolio, globally.

Prior to joining Taoglas, Mo oversaw the IoT business at Sprint. His responsibilities included creating and commercializing innovative IoT solutions that impact the way people live, companies operate, and societies evolve. Mo led a team of over 35 professionals which focused on exploring and implementing leading-edge technologies including IoT applications, artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, cloud computing as well as edge computing. By growing the business 30% CAGR year-over-year, Mo established Sprint as the seventh-largest IoT operator in the world with a fraction of the staff of the competition.

“We are delighted to welcome Mohamad Nasser to Taoglas. Mo is an industry pioneer who has been pivotal to the IoT industry with over 25 years of global executive leadership experience in product management, marketing, business development, strategic partnering and general management. He has played a defining role influencing industry standards, both from within the carrier environment as well as the telecom equipment provider environment,” said Dermot O’Shea, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Taoglas. “We are excited to have Mo lead our IoT business unit as part of our aggressive growth plans for Taoglas’ IoT business.”

“I am very excited to join Taoglas as the VP of IoT,” said Mohamad Nasser. “Taoglas is known for its superior expertise with IoT projects globally and I look forward to contributing to developing its IoT business exponentially. In my new role I’ll focus on continuing to advance and innovate the Taoglas IoT portfolio, and I look forward to collaborating with a team of world-class IoT experts to realise our aggressive growth plans.”

Before joining Taoglas, Mr. Nasser held several global executive management positions at Fortune 100 companies including Sprint, Siemens, Ericsson, Qualcomm, MCI and GTE and served as the Senior Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Virgin Mobile.

Mo holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Central Florida in Orlando and holds multiple patents in CDMA / EV-DO technologies. He is regularly invited to contribute as a thought leadership speaker at venues such as GSMA, IoT Evolution and IoT World.

To find out more about Taoglas' trailblazing developments in antenna technology and IoT solutions visit www.taoglas.com.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach that mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centres globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost-effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

