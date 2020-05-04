Strategy Analytics Announces Expansion of Its Media And Intelligent Home Practice

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics today announced the expansion of its Media and Intelligent Home Practice through the launch of a new research program, TV Streaming Platforms, as well as the appointment of Edouard Bouffenie as Senior Analyst.

TV Streaming Platforms (TSP) is a new country share tracker which will deliver reliability and accuracy in assessing the scale, outlook and competitive environment for streaming platforms across multiple countries worldwide. TSP is a vital tool for media firms looking to allocate resources in this emerging market, as well as technology vendors needing expert guidance on the dynamics of a rapidly evolving business.

In his previous roles Edouard Bouffenie has demonstrated strong leadership in pioneering multiplay TV, broadband and mobile price tracking as well as working with key clients such as OECD and Ofcom. His modelling expertise and industry experience will ensure that Strategy Analytics clients continue to benefit from deep research coverage and expert industry analysis across a broad range of consumer electronics and media sectors.

David Mercer, VP, Media and Intelligent Home, commented: “The Media and Intelligent Home team has achieved strong, consistent growth in recent years. Edouard’s addition will allow us to continue to deliver world-class analysis and support to our international client base, while our new TSP program will offer media and technology clients even more depth and insight on the fast-growing TV and video streaming industry.”

