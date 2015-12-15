ST Engineering Geo-Insights Partners with BlackSky to Offer Expanded Satellite Imaging and Analytics Insights Portfolio for Customers in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE & HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ST Engineering’s earth observation and geospatial analysis business, ST Engineering Geo-Insights (“Geo-Insights”), today announced that it has partnered with BlackSky, a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services, to provide its customers in Southeast Asia an expanded satellite imaging and insights portfolio that now includes BlackSky products and services.

In addition to the appointment of ST Engineering Geo-Insights as an authorized reseller of BlackSky’s suite of satellite imaging and data analytics services in Southeast Asia, the partnership also allows Geo-Insights and its customers to leverage BlackSky’s imagery data to develop value-added products, which will be included in Geo-Insights’ offerings.

BlackSky currently offers innovative geospatial solutions to customers, including optical data and analytics via its Spectra AI platform. Established in Asia, Geo-Insights has the capability to provide geospatial solutions that integrate optical and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data. Both parties expect to further evaluate options to expand their offerings with a new suite of jointly developed optical/SAR geospatial intelligence products powered by the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

“We believe demand for satellite imagery and analytics will grow in the future due to increasing demands for location-based technologies and growing interest in the remote monitoring of business operations and critical assets. The addition of BlackSky’s advanced imagery and analytics products to our portfolio will place us in a stronger position to meet the varied business needs of our government and commercial customers in this region. More importantly, we see this as a first step towards a longer-term relationship where both parties can further leverage each other’s unique strengths and networks to develop novel, differentiated products and services to meet new user demands and expand into new markets,” said Goh Ing Nam, General Manager of ST Engineering Geo-Insights.

“We are fortunate to have a recognized leader like ST Engineering Geo-Insights join the BlackSky reseller network. This partnership is expected to accelerate our go to market in the Southeast Asian region, building off the strong base of Geo-Insights’ recognized expertise and customer relationships,” said Brian E. O’Toole, CEO of BlackSky. “We’re also excited to explore opportunities to further integrate SAR and optical products to advance real-time geospatial intelligence solutions.”

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defense and engineering group with offices across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the U.S., serving customers in more than 100 countries. The Group uses technology and innovation to solve real-world problems and improve lives through its diverse portfolio of businesses across the aerospace, smart city, defense and public security segments. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of S$7.2b in FY2020 and it ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Straits Times Index, MSCI Singapore, iEdge SG ESG Transparency Index and iEdge SG ESG Leaders Index.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. BlackSky monitors activities and facilities worldwide by harnessing the world’s emerging sensor networks and leveraging its own satellite constellation. BlackSky processes millions of observations from its constellation as well as a variety of space, IoT, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. BlackSky’s on-demand constellation of satellites can image a location multiple times throughout the day. BlackSky monitors for pattern-of-life anomalies to produce alerts and enhance situational awareness. BlackSky’s monitoring service, Spectra AI, is powered by cutting-edge compute techniques including machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing. BlackSky’s global monitoring solution is available via a simple subscription and requires no IT infrastructure or setup. On February 17, 2021, BlackSky entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Merger Agreement”) with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) that would result in BlackSky becoming a publicly listed company. For more information visit www.blacksky.com.

About Osprey

Osprey is a special purpose acquisition corp., or SPAC, that was established as a collaboration between investment firms HEPCO Capital Management, led by Jonathan and Edward Cohen, and JANA Partners, led by Barry Rosenstein and with its SPAC initiative led by JANA Partner David DiDomenico, who serves as Osprey’s CEO, President, and Director. Osprey was formed to consummate a transaction with one or more transformative companies that have developed innovative software delivery platforms. For more information visit www.osprey-technology.com.

