SS8 Partners with Affirmed Networks to Deliver Lawful Intelligence Solution

New partnership lowers the barrier of entry to lawful intelligence platforms

MILPITAS, Calif. & ACTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LawfulIntercept—SS8 Networks, a leader in Lawful Intercept and Monitoring Center platforms, today announced its interoperability with the latest Affirmed Networks virtual Evolved Packet Core (vEPC).

SS8’s goal is to provide communication service providers (CSPs) with the lowest barrier of entry to the next generation of lawful intelligence. SS8’s integration with Affirmed Networks’ market-leading vEPC solution offers CSPs a secure and encrypted Lawful Interception platform that meets a variety of global requirements. It also provides the optimized agility, scalability, and flexibility associated with Affirmed’s vEPC architecture and solution.

SS8 expects to see significant increases in the number of CSPs that choose to deploy government-mandated lawful interception platforms in virtualized and cloud environments. Today’s announcement ensures that’s CSPs will be able to keep up with the traffic demand and scale for their networks.

“At SS8, we provide cost-effective, scalable, and compliant lawful Intelligence solutions. The interoperability with Affirmed’s vEPC has enabled us to expand our offerings and better meet the needs of our customers,” said Dr. Keith Bhatia, SS8 CEO. “Affirmed has been a true strategic partner, supporting our vision to make the world a safer place by providing the best lawful intercept platform possible.”

“Affirmed’s ability to rapidly and cost effectively deploy its vEPC solution to meet the needs of tier one operators globally is well recognized. By partnering with SS8, together we can radically reduce the time it takes to deploy and test a lawful interception solution,” said Anand Krishnamurthy, CEO of Affirmed Networks. “Implementing this platform with our vEPC will allow SS8 to help their customers deploy quickly, seamlessly, and more reliably.”

About Affirmed Networks, Inc.

Affirmed Networks was founded to transform the future of the mobile industry. Our vEPC and cloud-based solutions are enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to change the economics of deploying and scaling networks. CSPs have deployed Affirmed’s NFV solutions to deliver differentiated 5G services, including mobile broadband, IoT, carrier-grade Wi-Fi roaming, connected cars, and more. Proven in more than 100+ networks and over 80 countries, our NFV solutions are deployed in the world’s largest networks. For more information, please visit www.affirmednetworks.com.

About SS8 Networks

SS8, a network intelligence company, provides solutions to help customers quickly identify, track, and investigate devices and subjects of interest. SS8 is trusted by six of the largest intelligence agencies, eight of the fourteen largest communications providers and five of the largest systems integrators. For more information, visit www.SS8.com or follow us on Twitter @SS8 or LinkedIn.

