SMART Global Holdings to Host Virtual Analyst Day on April 20

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #AnalystDay—SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH”) (Nasdaq: SGH), will host a virtual Analyst Day on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Chief Executive Officer Mark Adams and other members of the SGH executive leadership team will deliver a series of presentations starting at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

The event will include a live video Q&A with the SGH executive leadership team after the presentations. Questions will be taken the day of the event and may also be submitted in advance by sending an email to: ir@smartm.com.

To register to attend the SGH Analyst Day event, please visit: SGH Virtual Analyst Day Registration.

The live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible at: http://www.smartgh.com. Interested parties unable to attend the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the event, which will be available on SGH’s Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

SGH is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing, memory and LED lighting technologies. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Customers rely on SGH businesses as their strategic suppliers providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities that span the globe. SGH’s businesses support customers in computing including edge and high performance computing, communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, IoT and industrial IoT, government, military and LED lighting markets. SGH businesses operate in three primary areas: specialty computing, specialty memory products including operations in Brazil, and LED lighting.

For more information about SGH businesses, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Wireless Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; Penguin Computing; Cree LED.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Suzanne Schmidt



Investor Relations for SMART Global Holdings



+1 (510) 360-8596



ir@smartm.com

PR Contact:



Maureen O’Leary, Marcom and PR



SMART Modular and SMART Embedded



+1 (602) 330-6846



maureen.o’leary@smartm.com