Skillz Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform connecting players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on March 10, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Skillz will host a conference call and audio webcast on March 10, 2021 at 5pm Eastern Time, during which management will discuss the fourth quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2977385 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call.

Access to a live audio-webcast of the discussion in listen-only mode will be available through the “Investors” section of the Skillz website at www.skillz.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

Source: Skillz Inc.

Contacts

For Skillz PR: skillz@methodcommunications.com

For Skillz IR: ir@skillz.com