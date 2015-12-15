Sharp NEC Display Solutions Upgrades P Series Large Format Displays with Ultra HD and Advanced Features

Ideal for finance, healthcare, restaurant, retail and transportation applications, NEC’s P Series displays deliver UHD resolution, wide color gamut and enhanced functionality

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#avtweeps—Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display market, today announced its upgraded P Series large format displays. The professional display lineup provides a wide color gamut panel, full metal chassis and advanced feature-set for effective and memorable UHD digital signage. These displays are ideal for professional applications in finance, healthcare, restaurant, retail and transportation.

The upgraded P Series displays deliver vivid, crystal clear imagery and messaging with native UHD resolution (3840 x 2160). The displays feature NEC’s proprietary SpectraView Engine, a function that works cohesively with the new wide color gamut, 700 cd/m2 professional grade panel by allowing precise color and luminance accuracy. Additionally, Multi Picture Mode functionality removes expensive external processing needs and allows the display to carry that burden by giving the customer the ability to show multiple and separate simultaneous images at once. This could be an important feature for network operation centers or command and control hubs where many data inputs need to be scanned quickly.

“The P Series has had a long-standing history in NEC’s product portfolio. The newest iteration of this product line is designed with customer needs in mind as we’ve updated each display to native Ultra High Definition resolution and also expanded the modular capabilities with the intentions of focusing on professional digital signage applications,” said Ben Hardy, Senior Product Manager for Large Format Displays for Sharp NEC Display Solutions. “The P Series also sets a new industry standard with a five-year base warranty, providing added years of protection on display investment. We are excited to launch this upgraded professional grade series to fit the changing digital signage needs of today while also maintaining our unparalleled support.”

Available in 43, 49 and 55-inch displays, the P Series increases on its previous modularity by offering the ability to fit customers’ needs through multiple integrated professional technologies. All new MultiSync P Series displays accept the Intel® Smart Display Module Small or Large through a clever mechanical and electrical design for sleek all-in-one intelligence and interoperability in a small form factor setting. This allows for seamless implementation of Intel processor-based PCs and other peripheral devices without having to deal with the hassles of mounting external devices or running video or audio cabling. The P Series also expands on the success of earlier versions of this lineup by allowing for the optional implementation of the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 directly into each display, which outperforms previous versions by offering gigabyte network speeds and faster CPU processing as well as NEC MediaPlayer support.

