SentinelOne Recognized for Outstanding Workplace Environment by Comparably

Cybersecurity Leader Receives Six Awards for Company Culture and Leadership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—SentinelOne, the autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced a series of awards for leadership and workplace culture by Comparably, one of the fastest-growing compensation, culture, and career monitoring sites in the U.S. The recognitions underscore and highlight SentinelOne’s commitment to outstanding organizational culture during the pandemic period of global transformation.

SentinelOne was named to the 2021 Comparably lists for Best Company Outlook, Best Global Culture, Best Places To Work in the Bay Area, Best Engineering Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, and Best Sales Teams. In the Best Company Outlook list, SentinelOne ranked ahead of industry titans like Apple and Facebook, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to maintaining a culture where team members are appreciated and rewarded for their invaluable contributions.

The Comparably awards are based upon anonymous responses from SentinelOne’s own employees, who identified excitement about the opportunities facing the company and the cybersecurity industry as a key reason for their positive company outlook. Last year, SentinelOne was also recognized across Comparably lists, including Tomer Weingarten’s inclusion on Best CEOs (Large Companies) and SentinelOne’s inclusion on Best Workplace Culture and Best Companies for Diversity — where SentinelOne was the only cybersecurity company included.

“SentinelOne’s top priority is our people,” said Weingarten. “We are only able to maintain the trajectory we are on through the dedication and commitment of our team. Company culture remains the key ingredient in our success and growth.”

“SentinelOne’s culture is the foundation of everything we do,” said Divya Ghatak, Chief People Officer, SentinelOne. “We are proud that our employees’ outlook across global locations is so positive. Our people are passionate about transforming cybersecurity to create a safer society for all – and building their careers here with us.”

Other recent awards for SentinelOne include:

