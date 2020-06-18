Semtech’s LoRa® Devices Monitor Ultramarathon Runners with Long Range Connectivity

Geolocation solution from Everynet to track runners in real time, and pushbutton alerts enable swift response to provide for a safe, successful event

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Everynet, a LoRaWAN®-based network operator and provider of network infrastructure, management platforms, network operations and maintenance, and ecosystem partner solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), has leveraged the geolocation and asset tracking capabilities of Semtech’s LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN protocol to monitor runner safety at the annual Tor des Géants ultramarathon in Italy. The LoRaWAN-based application tracks the approximately 900 race participants in real time over hundreds of kilometers, providing support staff with accurate data to prevent injuries and lost runners.





“With LoRaWAN-based connectivity, Everynet was able to simply and efficiently provide coverage to the entirety of Tor des Géants, including difficult terrain, without requiring additional network infrastructure,” said Antonio Terlizzi, Sr. Vice President of Global Sales for Everynet. “Combining the strong network coverage of LoRaWAN with reliable tracking sensors provides race organizers with the accurate, consistent and real-time data necessary to keep runners safe and help ensure a successful event.”

Among the most challenging yearly races of its kind, participants in Tor des Géants run more than 300 kilometers and cover over 24 kilometers of elevation change in less than 150 hours. For the fourth consecutive year, Everynet’s LoRa-based solution monitored runner location over the course of the event with the goal of helping guarantee participant safety and wellbeing. Each runner is provided with a LoRa-based sensor that transmit real-time geolocation data to Everynet gateways deployed throughout the race’s course. Race organizers chose Everynet’s LoRa-based application as the race’s location in the Italian mountains leave the course uncovered by Cellular networks. In addition, LoRa devices’ long-range capabilities and low power consumption provide consistent and reliable data on runner location throughout the race’s week-long duration, with most devices using no more than 30 percent of its total battery capacity by the event’s conclusion. Following the introduction of Everynet’s application to Tor des Géants, race staff have been able to directly intervene on a number of occasions to ensure runner safety.

“The successful deployment of network infrastructure to cover Tor des Géants is an example of the proven flexibility and diversity of use case applications possible with Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Solutions built on LoRa devices enable reliable and secure, long range IoT applications for use cases in nearly any possible vertical market. LoRa devices simplify IoT development, enabling Semtech customers, such as Everynet, to deliver high value solutions to effectively address market need.”

