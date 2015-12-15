Semtech’s and DevAppSol Track Luggage Trolleys to Reduce Airport Management Cost With LoRaWAN®

Hyderabad International Airport has seen direct savings of 30% to 40% and indirect savings up to 60% as a result of effective tracking

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that DevApp Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd. (DevAppSol), a leading Internet of Things (IoT) and low power wide area network (LPWAN) solution provider, has integrated the LoRaWAN® protocol into its smart asset tracking solution for luggage trolleys at Hyderabad International Airport. DevAppSol’s application leverages on-premise private LoRaWAN networks to accurately manage and track trolleys as they move throughout the airport grounds.

“DevAppSol integrated the LoRaWAN protocol into our trolley management system to enable accurate in-depth insight into asset use and location, and allow the optimization of airport operations with real-time data,” said Soma Srikanth, co-founder and CEO at DevAppSol. “Semtech’s LoRa® devices provide an ideal combination of low power, flexibility and simplicity in deployment to create reliable tracking applications with industry-leading battery lifetimes. These smarter applications increase inventory efficiency while reducing airports’ reliance on costly, ineffective manual processes.”

DevAppSol’s end-to-end IoT deployment at Hyderabad International Airport consists of 3,000 trolley sensors based on LoRa devices and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), as well as 100 LoRa-BLE concentrators, two outdoor and six indoor LoRaWAN gateways. Web applications accessible from a desktop or smart device display sensor data in real time. This enables airport staff with actionable insights to simplify and create smarter management processes, including zoning, geo-fencing and energy saving.

DevAppSol’s private LoRaWAN network covers the entirety of the airport’s grounds to allow the efficient monitoring of trolleys in use and the location of each. Following the solution’s initial rollout in November 2019, airport management has seen direct savings of 30% to 40% and indirect savings up to 60% as a result of increased management effectiveness in a few key areas. These include increased inventory accuracy and efficiency, smart planning and stocking at airport hot spots based on varying arrival and departure information and an overall reduction in trolley theft.

“LoRa devices provide the means to track status, data and diagnostics from thousands of assets in transit, making it the ideal choice for airports and other inventory management use cases,” said Marc Pegulu, vice president of IoT for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Integrating LoRaWAN networking further enables tracking applications by offering the advantages of flexibility and simplicity in deployment with proven connectivity. This reliable network coverage enables the sensor network to deliver real-time insight to optimize processes for a quick ROI.”

About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices

Semtech’s LoRa devices are widely adopted long-range, low-power solutions for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT alliance for low power wide area network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.

About DevAppSol

DevAppSol is an IoT company working on new age technologies, including LPWAN, BLE and augmented reality (AR) solutions with successful installations across different verticals. DevAppSol is the only pure-play LPWAN network operator in India. Its core product today is software for the scalable, distributed and resilient operation of LPWAN networks and end-to-end applications, which it offers under a variety of business models. Due to its unique positioning in the LPWAN ecosystem as both software provider and network operator, it delivers proven IoT projects for its customers across India and Asia Pacific. To learn more about DevAppSol, visit www.devappsol.com.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for infrastructure, high-end consumer and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

