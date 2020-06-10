Rockwell Automation and PTC Deliver Industry-first Enhancements to FactoryTalk InnovationSuite™, Powered by PTC for Simplifying and Accelerating Digital Transformation

Two companies team to deliver integration capabilities to simplify OT/IT integration for the most critical OT data sources to bring the Connected Enterprise to life for customers

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) and PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced strategic enhancements to industry leading FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, to serve the needs of a very fast growing, dynamic industrial digital transformation market. Launched in 2018, the FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC offering has already seen rapid customer adoption, helping achieve significant improvements in operational efficiency, reduction in unplanned downtime and improved quality.

The latest enhancements center around improved OT/IT integration, enabling customers to contextualize real-time operational data from critical sources such as plant floor devices, control platforms, and time series-based Historians and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES). By automatically integrating the contextualized data and underlying data models into Industrial IoT/Analytics platforms like the PTC ThingWorx® platform, clients are able to simplify, automate, and accelerate OT/IT convergence.

These integration capabilities reduce the data cleansing, aggregation and contextualization work by up to 80%, which accelerates digital transformation deployment. This approach also maintains, enriches and propagates OT data models into IT systems. These data models and the underlying information can then be leveraged in developing richer analytic insights and predictive outcomes at the enterprise level.

“At the core of achieving strong financial results through digital transformation is the ability to turn data into actionable insights. These new capabilities will allow customers to achieve faster time to value and increased ROI’s,” said Arvind Rao, Director, Product Management for Information Systems at Rockwell Automation. “We’re very pleased to achieve yet another milestone in this joint innovation journey with PTC and be recognized as leaders in modular and integrated capabilities spanning Industrial IoT, analytics, MES, and augmented reality.”

“We’re delighted with the deeper integration capabilities of the FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, powered by PTC, but more importantly how we’re applying the technology to high value digital use cases that unlock double digit impact for our customers,” said Howard Heppelmann, Divisional Vice President and General Manager, Connected Operations at PTC. “We look forward to continuing our strategic relationship with Rockwell Automation to help customers accelerate and simplify their connected enterprise journey.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

FactoryTalk and InnovationSuite are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software that accelerates product and service innovation, improves operational efficiency, and increases workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don’t just imagine a better world, we enable it.

ThingWorx is a registered trademark of PTC Inc. in the United States and other countries.

