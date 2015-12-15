Red Hat and Snam Collaborate to Deliver Energy Solutions at the Edge

Red Hat open hybrid cloud technologies and services help the energy infrastructure operator shorten application deployment while developing more sustainable business models

RALEIGH, N.C. – RED HAT SUMMIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Snam, one of the world’s largest gas networks, has deployed Red Hat OpenShift and other cloud-native technologies to help drive the organization’s digital transformation. Using a broad set of Red Hat’s powerful open hybrid cloud solutions, Snam can better manage and scale applications across distributed infrastructure, including at the edge, to prepare for a hybrid cloud and multicloud future.

Headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy, Snam oversees one of the world’s largest natural gas transportation networks, 2 LNG terminals and the largest European natural gas storage capacity; it has participations in GCA, TAG (Austria), Terega (France), Interconnector UK (UK), DESFA (Greece), TAP, and ADNOC Gas Pipeline (UAE). Snam’s mission is to help guide the evolution of energy transition by providing an innovative sustainable energy network that enables more stable supplies to Europe, while developing new businesses and technologies fostering a low-carbon future, such as H2 and biomethane.

In an effort to better serve the digital needs of its internal operations, while being able to provide the digital agility and flexibility its new business units require to succeed, Snam undertook a company-wide digital transformation program. Backed by the open hybrid cloud expertise and technologies from Red Hat, Snam has started to renew its existing application map and make interactions leaner and more effective among its business services, while developing an entirely new technology stack for its IoT and data needs, designed to be ready to connect up to 30,000 devices and able to handle 100x more data, enabling the intelligent network.

Snam deployed several Red Hat technologies and services to support this evolution, including:

Through the adoption of Red Hat technologies, Snam can now deploy applications in an automated manner in as little as 30 minutes, improving by more than 10x the time to delivery of its new software products. Red Hat OpenShift has been deployed on-premises and on the edge of the network, with Snam also taking advantage of the public cloud, using Microsoft Azure Red Hat OpenShift, a jointly engineered managed Red Hat OpenShift service supported by Microsoft and Red Hat. This enables Snam to scale workloads and applications across any public or private cloud in order to meet future business requirements, reducing potential risks around cloud lock-in, and helping streamline the platformization of its application map, while being flexible to consume and provide new digital data and services, leveraging its business expertise and the opportunities offered by the current pace of digital technologies evolution.

Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president and general manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Business Unit, Red Hat

“Organizations like Snam, which deal with a dynamic landscape of regulations and market demands, need to be able to rely on flexible infrastructure that can scale to meet the changing requirements of today and tomorrow, including out to the edge as a natural extension of the open hybrid cloud. Red Hat is pleased to support Snam as it reshapes its IT environment for the digital-first economy, enabling services to run anywhere and everywhere the business needs, and freeing its teams to focus on innovation.”

Roberto Calandrini, head of architecture, Digital and AI Services, Snam

“Snam’s goal is to make energy available everywhere, in a safe, sustainable and secure way. To support our goal, and to extend it to the energy of our people, we set out a structured, multi-year project of digital transformation; it would help us leverage our business knowledge to produce high quality industry-specific software, while exploiting the digital opportunities the market has to offer through the platform and services digital economy. Red Hat OpenShift is a cornerstone of our transformation project; it has enabled us to create an efficient, high performing, reliable IT platform, simplifying the management of complex systems and applications to better support our existing business needs, while giving us the agility and flexibility to properly support our future evolution.”

