Q1 2020 Report on Video Games Investment Funds – Information on Hundreds of Investment Funds, Venture Companies and Individual Investors – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report contains all the extensive information on hundreds of investment funds, venture companies and individual investors working with video games, AR/VR, game tech and gaming hardware industries.

Here you will find the information regarding the investors who are interested or connected in any way with the gaming industry which was checked for every single one of them. Some of these investors are working with game developers, some of them are interested in gaming tech and hardware, some are interested in VR and AR, and much more.

This report contains the whole investment market analysis with all the venture funds reviewed one by one to provide you with the ones who are interested in gaming related projects. All the investors and funds can be found here with extensive commentaries and contact information. The publisher collected both the smaller ones and the biggest ones as well so it’s possible to find an investor for any sized project with this research.

The report also comes with all the spreadsheets with original information collected to check and use in any way you want.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Contents

2. About the Research

Goals

Research Relevance and Periods

Glossary

Labour Costs

Methodology

3. Public Gaming Industry Investments

Public Investments Q1 2019

Public Investments Q1 2020

4. Video Games Investment Funds

Raw Date Guide

Video Games Investment Funds Catalog

Consolidated Funds Data

Government Support and Government Supported Funds

Government Investment Incentive

Investment Incentives Examples in Some Countries

Highly Involved Funds Comparison by State Support Reported

Gaming Market Segments and Funds That Invest in Them

Mobile Games Investment Funds

AR/VR Technologies Investment Funds

E-sport Investment Funds

Mobile Games / Apps Monetization Investment Funds

Gaming Portals Investment Funds

Investments in Gaming Funds: Where the Money Comes From

Game Investment Funds Types

Publisher Hypotheses

Abstracts on Gaming Funds Investments

Summary and Guidance on How to Attract Investors

How Gaming Funds Source and Choose Projects

Sourcing gaming projects for possible investment

Gaming Industry Events 2020 Catalog

Networking and Connecting Tools During the Pandemic

Selecting Projects for Gaming Investments

5. Conclusion

Investment Funds Attractiveness Factors

Addendum

6. About the Authors

