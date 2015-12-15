Procurant Introduces Farm Check

Mobile task management solution addresses the unique requirements of fresh food harvest, shipping, processing, packing and storage operations.

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IOT–Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the release of Procurant Farm Check, a mobile task management application for organizations that harvest, package, store and ship perishable goods. Farm Check brings visibility, automation and digital workflow to a range of critical processes related to the production and distribution of fresh food.

“There has been a longstanding need for more efficient, auditable operations all across the food supply chain, but until now the available solutions weren’t designed with the harvesting side of the food sector in mind,” said Kevin Brooks, Chief Marketing Officer, Procurant. “With Farm Check, we are making modern digital task management easier to adopt and use in one of the world’s most essential industries.”

Procurant Farm Check is a cloud-based application that runs on any mobile device. Designed for use by multi-lingual teams working in rugged environments such field harvesting, packing houses and warehouses, Farm Check provides clear guidance and checklists for users as they complete operational tasks. Key features include:

Full administrative oversight across locations

Role-based permissions and checklist assignments

Storage of all tasks within the Procurant cloud

Unique schedule capabilities for any checklist

Corrective action alerts

Photo/Video/Audio capture with notes

The Procurant Farm Check application also includes a library of standard checklists covering areas such as:

Employee Check-ins

Visitor Logs

Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pre-Harvest Field Conditions

Farm Daily Checks

Fence Inspections

Harvest Tool Cleaning

Field – Chlorine Water for Rinse

Field Harvesting Equipment Sanitation

Sanitation Logs for Restrooms

Field Harvesting Equipment & Transportation

Field Hand Wash Units

Product Identification and Temperature in the Field

Internal Transportation – Trailer Inspection at Receiving

Produce Disinfection

Product Identification and Temperature after Hydrocooler

Packing House Cleaning Crews

Packing Bin Wash Tanks

Packing Line – Sanitation

Shipping Reports

Driver Check-ins

At Shipment – Product Identification and Temperature

Receiving Reports

Procurant will host a free webinar to provide additional information and a demonstration of Farm Check on Wednesday, February 24 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. To register, go to: http://bit.ly/farmcheck1.

For more information or to request a quote or private demonstration, visit www.procurant.com/product/farmcheck.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$89 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com

