Plarium Releases Casual Adventure Game ‘Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks’ on Mobile

First-To-Market Game that fuses Solitaire with a Narrative-Driven Adventure

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plarium, a leading developer of mobile, social, and web-based games with more than 290 million players worldwide, is proud to announce the launch of its latest genre-defining casual adventure title, Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks, on Android and iOS. This story-driven game offers the excitement of Solitaire Tripeaks immersed in an engrossing narrative blended with item collection and town-designing features.

The game takes place in the typically idyllic undersea town of Rocky Bottom which has been blown to pieces by a nasty whirlpool. Players must earn gems through their sweet solitaire skills to help Alfred the Crab and his fishy friends rebuild the town and make it bigger than ever before! Along the journey, players will uncover ancient artifacts, host fashion shows, welcome new residents, solve crimes, and much more.

“Plarium has been developing narrative-driven games in the strategy and RPG genres for many years, and we see a strong demand from our casual audiences for the same type of experience,” says Oleg Yakovlev, game producer at Plarium. “This is why we focused on building the first game to blend Solitaire mechanics, a narrative-driven metagame, and town customization gameplay to give players a new challenge unlike anything they have seen before in this genre!”

Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks features 30+ animated 3D characters and over 2000 intricately designed levels with a variety of gameplay mechanics to keep players engaged and entertained. Key gameplay elements include:

The most ‘blockers’ and ‘boosters’ of any solitaire game: Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks has 15+ unique blockers and 6 boosters to offer players endless challenges.

has 15+ unique blockers and 6 boosters to offer players endless challenges. 600+ exciting story quests: Players will work alongside a diverse cast of characters to help grow Rocky Bottom into a bustling place with a circus, amphitheater, theme park, and more.

Players will work alongside a diverse cast of characters to help grow Rocky Bottom into a bustling place with a circus, amphitheater, theme park, and more. Epic Challenges Every Day of the Week: Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks features a host of special Solitaire events, daily missions, and much more.

features a host of special Solitaire events, daily missions, and much more. Thousands of town customization options: Players can rebuild Rocky Bottom just the way they want.

Undersea Solitaire Tripeaks is now available for users worldwide in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, Turkish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Portuguese. It can be accessed through the App Store and Google Play.

About Plarium

Founded in 2009, Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and social experience for hardcore and casual gamers worldwide. With over 290 million registered users, we’re proud to be consistently ranked among Facebook’s top hardcore game developers. Plarium employs more than 1400 individuals and is headquartered in Israel with eight offices and development studios across Europe and the United States. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and Plarium Play, as well as all major social networks, including Facebook, VKontakte, Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru and web browsers. Plarium was acquired by Aristocrat in October 2017 and operates as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Deanna Dweck



Plarium



Phone: +972 9 9540211, ext. 116



Email: deanna@plarium.com

Ross Blume



Fusion PR for Plarium



Phone: +1-310-481-1431, ext. 18



Email: ross.blume@fusionpr.com