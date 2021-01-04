Perfect Corp. Launches New ‘YouCam Video’ App at CES 2021: World’s First Makeup and Selfie Retouch Video Editor

YouCam Video, powered by YouCam Makeup’s augmented reality (AR) technology, is the most advanced video editing app providing a complete makeover with virtual makeup, virtual hair color and retouch tools for users to edit selfie videos.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading beauty tech solutions provider, launches the new standalone video editing app – ‘YouCam Video’ at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Built on the award-winning AI and AR makeover tech from the highly popular YouCam Makeup app, YouCam Video lets users edit portrait-style footage with makeup, reshape facial features on selfie videos, and add stunning video effects in seconds.





YouCam Makeup offers the most accurate makeup for selfies, and now YouCam Video offers the same experience for videos. Augmented reality (AR) makeup powered by the patented AgileFace® tracking technology that takes into consideration each user’s individual facial features delivers the most accurate, inclusive, and natural-looking virtual makeover. All the edits are applied in real-time to show the result as the video plays. With YouCam Video, beauty lovers and avid social media users can master the art of the video selfie and create stunning selfie videos in less than a minute.

YouCam Video’s key features:

Hundreds of instant makeup styles, including lipstick, eyeshadow, eyebrows, eyelashes, eyeliner and blush. Extensive selection of reshape and retouch tools for selfie videos including face slimming, as well as eye, nose and lip fine-tuning and skin smoothing. True-to-life hair colors in a wide range of styles for users to experiment with, including single color and ombré. Wide selection of stunning video augmented reality effects. Quick and easy social media sharing to Snapchat, TikTok, and more.

Users can elevate their experience by upgrading to YouCam Video Premium for unlimited access to exclusive makeup and look collections, full range of beautifying tools, watermark removal, and unlimited editing length for videos.

“We are beyond excited to launch Perfect Corp.’s brand new YouCam Video app and expand our YouCam portfolio at CES 2021. We hope to encourage users around the world to express their individuality through captivating digital video content,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and founder, Alice Chang. “This new app taps into the surging demand for video across social media and takes selfie video editing to the next level by providing robust editing and beautifying tools for that perfect video.”

Download the new YouCam Video app here (iOS only) to get started.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To learn everything about beauty tech and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. Beauty Tech Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/business/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at press@perfectcorp.com or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Lindsay London at contact_pr@perfectcorp.com or by phone at +1 (212) 929-7979



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at contact_pr_jpn@perfectcorp.com or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Celine Lo at celine_lo@perfectcorp.com or by phone: + 86 1582 112 8182



Europe: Jessica Thiant at contact_pr_fr@perfectcorp.com