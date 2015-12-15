Olive Union Taps New Age Electronics as US Distributor for FDA-Registered Smart Hearing Aids Launched at CES 2021

The agreement, announced during CES, aims to increase the adoption of assistive hearing devices to combat the social and economic barriers of hearing aid use.





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClassIIMedicalDevice–At CES 2021, Olive Union announced today its selection of New Age Electronics, a leading distributor of consumer electronics and gaming products, to distribute its third-generation hearable – Olive Pro – throughout the US. Launched at CES, Olive Pro looks and feels like traditional true wireless earbuds, and are FDA-registered smart hearing aids. While conventional hearing aids cost upwards of thousands of dollars, Olive Pro are priced like premium wireless earbuds at just $299 and will ship later this quarter.

“With Olive Pro, we’ve combined cutting-edge technology and modern design to create an uncompromised delivery of high-fidelity hearing and music,” said Owen Song, founder and CEO of Olive Union. “New Age Electronics’ reputation and expertise in the retail channel gives us confidence that we’ll effectively bring Olive Pro’s affordable hearing to the masses and remove the social and economic barriers to hearing aid use.”

Like other hearing aids, the Olive Pro is an FDA class II medical device but at a fraction of the price. Equipped with HD speakers and two-way balanced armature drivers, Olive Pro can distinguish and amplify voices, and deliver personalized music EQ. The onboard drivers coupled with proprietary AI-driven technology enhance the day-to-day hearing and music listening experience, while allowing the audio output to be customized to personal hearing profiles.

“New Age Electronics is excited to support Olive Union, an innovator in the healthy hearing and audio community,” said Fred Towns, president of New Age Electronics. “The personalized, intelligent technology of Olive Pro, coupled with its enhanced hearing support for sound, music and conversations, equips our retailers with an affordable, quality audio solution for all consumers.”

For more information on the agreement and to order Olive Pro for a limited time discounted price of $199, visit Pro.OliveUnion.com.

