NTT Research Builds Upon its Micro Technologies and Cryptography Expertise with Distinguished New Hires

Micro-Bio Technologies Expert Tetsuhiko Teshima Joins MEI Lab and Technical University of Munich (TUM); Cryptography Experts Vipul Goyal and Justin Holmgren Deepen CIS Lab’s Bench

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BayArea—NTT Research, Inc., a division of NTT (TYO:9432), today announced that it has named Dr. Tetsuhiko Teshima as a Research Scientist in its Medical and Health Informatics (MEI) Lab. Dr. Teshima has also joined the Technical University of Munich (TUM) Neuroelectronics Group as a Visiting Researcher. NTT Research and TUM last fall entered into a joint research agreement to explore implantable electronic systems to affect the future of patient care. An expert in micro technologies, Dr. Teshima will be working full-time at TUM in the area of advanced neuroelectronics and biosensor technology. Dr. Teshima began his three-year appointment on March 1, 2020.

Dr. Teshima’s research has covered a broad range of topics that overlap with the MEI Lab’s mission, including micro bio-nano interfaces, parasitology, soft matter, hierarchical self-assembly, thin-film manufacturing techniques, soft lithography, microfluidics, revolutionary tools for single-cell measurements, mechano-biology and three-dimensional synthetic tissue and organs. He comes to NTT Research after holding positions at NTT’s Bio-medical Informatics Research Center, the National Institute of Science and Technology Policy (NISTEP) and NTT’s Basic Research Laboratories. He holds a M.S. (biology) and Ph.D. (information science and technology) from the University of Tokyo, where he also held a Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) post-doctoral fellowship for three years at the Institute of Industrial Science.

“Dr. Teshima is a top young scientist in Japan who has made a mark in various areas of micro technologies,” said MEI Lab Director Hitonobu Tomoike. “I expect a good ‘chemical reaction’ between him and the brilliant scientists in Munich.”

NTT Research also announced that it has named Vipul Goyal as Senior Scientist in its Cryptography and Information Security (CIS) Lab. Dr. Goyal is an associate professor of computer science, Carnegie Mellon University, which he joined in 2016. Previously, he spent seven years as a researcher in the Cryptography and Complexity Group at Microsoft Research, India. He is a winner of several honors, including a 2016 Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) Conference on Computer and Communications Security (CCS) test-of-time Award, a JP Morgan faculty fellowship, and a Google outstanding graduate student award. He received his Ph.D. at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Named to Forbes Magazine’s “30 Under 30” list of people changing science and healthcare in 2013, Dr. Goyal has published more than 80 technical papers. Broadly interested in all areas of cryptography, he has a particular focus on the foundations of the field. His current research topics include secure multi-party computation, non-malleable cryptography and foundations of blockchains.

Also joining the CIS Lab is Justin Holmgren as Scientist. Prior to his current role at NTT Research, Dr. Holmgren was a Google Research Fellow at the Simons Institute for the Theory of Computing. Dr. Holmgren was previously a post-doctoral research fellow at Princeton University and received his Ph.D. in 2018 at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he was advised by Professor Shafi Goldwasser. His work, which includes 15 published papers, has notably advanced the feasibility of securely outsourcing computation, private information retrieval and software watermarking. At NTT Research, he will be studying the foundational theory of cryptography, along with its interplay with diverse areas of computer science.

“We are delighted to welcome Drs. Goyal and Holmgren on our journey to a more secure future for everyone,” said CIS Lab Director Tatsuaki Okamoto. “Only by engaging the strongest and most dedicated researchers can we address the foundational research problems in cryptography, and so deliver long-term impact to the field.”

In related personnel news, NTT Research last month announced the appointment of Joe Alexander (M.D., Ph.D.) as Distinguished Scientist in the MEI Lab and Hoeteck Wee as a Senior Scientist in the CIS Lab. Dr. Alexander is leading the MEI Lab’s bio digital twin initiative. In February, NTT Research announced that the CIS Lab had reached joint research agreements with UCLA and Georgetown University, covering theoretical aspects of cryptography and global scale blockchain testbed research, respectively. NTT Research’s Physics and Informatics (PHI) Lab last year reached joint research agreements with six universities, one government agency and one quantum computing software company.

About NTT Research

NTT Research opened its Palo Alto offices in July 2019 as a new Silicon Valley startup to conduct basic research and advance technologies that promote positive change for humankind. Currently, three labs are housed at NTT Research: the Physics and Informatics (PHI) Lab, the Cryptography and Information Security (CIS) Lab, and the Medical and Health Informatics (MEI) Lab. The organization aims to upgrade reality in three areas: 1) quantum information, neuro-science and photonics; 2) cryptographic and information security; and 3) medical and health informatics. NTT Research is part of NTT, a global technology and business solutions provider with an annual R&D budget of $3.6 billion.

NTT and the NTT logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION and/or its affiliates. All other referenced product names are trademarks of their respective owners. © 2020 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION

Contacts

NTT Research Contact:



Chris Shaw



Vice President, Global Marketing



NTT Research

+1-312-888-5412



chris.shaw@ntt-research.com

Media Contact:



Barrett Adair



Wireside Communications®

For NTT Ltd. & NTT Research



+1-804-591-0689



badair@wireside.com