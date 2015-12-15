Nintendo News: Nintendo Switch Online Conjures Four More Action-Filled Adventures

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NintendoSwitch–On Feb. 17, visit worlds virtual, fantastic and oddly familiar when three Super NES™ games and one NES™ game join the Nintendo Switch Online service. This selection of unexpected, action-filled adventures will challenge you to summon whatever it takes to save the Earth, your prehistoric village, a magical island or someone lost in a terrifying virtual fantasy.





Available for the first time in the U.S., Psycho Dream is arriving to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online library! Originally available on the Super Famicom™ system in Japan, Psycho Dream is a reality-bending action platformer that sends you into a virtual fantasy game to rescue a missing person.

Also joining the Super NES library are DOOMSDAY WARRIOR, an action game in which you alone stand against the powerful Doom Squad and their quest for world domination, and Prehistorik Man, a colorful action game that tasks you with saving your village from hungry, hungry dinosaurs.

Plus, Fire ’n Ice, the magical, flame-fighting puzzler that lets you create cool puzzles of your own, will be arriving for the Nintendo Entertainment System™ – Nintendo Switch Online collection.

With these new additions, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will grant instant access to 99 classic games, with libraries that run the gamut of cult action hits, touchstone fan favorites and U.S. debuts of notable games from the classic era of gaming.

Read on for additional details about the games arriving this month:

Super NES

Psycho Dream – When Sayaka doesn’t return to reality after entering an immersive virtual world known as a D-Movie, the protagonists, Ryo and Maria, must progress through a terrifying fantasy game called Legend of the Fallen Capital to rescue her and bring her back to reality.

DOOMSDAY WARRIOR – It’s the Doomsday Warrior versus the Doom Squad! This action game features an evil sorcerer who has recruited seven warriors to take over Earth. But one of the Doom Squad has resisted the influence and now stands against the rest as the Doomsday Warrior!

Prehistorik Man – Sam the caveman’s quest to save his village begins! Sam lives in a village whose food is stolen by dinosaurs. To get more, Sam must collect bones, which he can then use to buy food. On his way, he’ll need to make use of a variety of weapons, vehicles and attacks, including shouting, to attack all on-screen foes. Can Sam reach the dinosaur graveyard and collect enough bones?

NES

Fire ’n Ice– As Dana, you have been chosen by the Queen of the Winter Fairies to bear the power of ice magic. With it, you must defend your home, Coolmint Island, from the wicked wizard Druidle and his flames!

All of these games are playable with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, which offers access to libraries of classic Super NES™ and NES™ games, such as The Legend of Zelda™: A Link to the Past™, Donkey Kong Country™ and Super Mario Bros.™ 3.

The paid online service is also a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Animal Crossing™: New Horizons, Pokémon™ Sword, Pokémon™ Shield, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe, Tetris 99® and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership also offers access to the competitive online battle game Super Mario Bros.™ 35, playable through March 31, 2021. Compete with other players to emerge as the last Mario standing. Keep an eye out for regularly held Special Battles in which you can challenge other players in a set order of courses and special conditions. Put your Mario skills to the test as Super Mario Bros. gets turned on its head for the ultimate battle royale.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with a Nintendo Switch Online membership, and to learn about a free seven-day trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

