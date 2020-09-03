Nintendo Marks the 35th Anniversary of Super Mario Bros. With Games, Products and In-Game Events

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. All Launching This Year

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mario has come a long way since jumping on that first Goomba in World 1-1 of the original Super Mario Bros. game. Now, 35 years since the launch of that game in Japan, he is starring in new games on the Nintendo Switch system, lending his likeness to brands like LEGO®, PUMA and Monopoly, and watching as fans battle it out using Super Mario power-ups in Splatoon 2.





In a new video presentation released today, Nintendo detailed several games, products and in-game events that are all arriving for the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. This includes games new to the Nintendo Switch family of systems like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a collection of three Super Mario games of the modern era, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy; Super Mario Bros. 35, a 35-player online battle in the world of the original Super Mario Bros. game; and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, an enhanced version of the Super Mario 3D World game which originally launched on Wii U.

Additionally, the video revealed other Super Mario experiences launching this year, like Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which brings the fun of the Mario Kart series to the real world using the Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life, physical Kart; the launch of the classic Super NES game Super Mario All-Stars on Nintendo Switch Online later today*; and a new Nintendo product called Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros., a mini gaming device inspired by the retro Game & Watch systems that plays the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and Ball games.

“We look forward to everyone joining us on a Mario journey 35 years in the making,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “We are marking this significant milestone with a wide variety of games and experiences that all generations of Mario fans, from here to the Mushroom Kingdom, can enjoy together.”

The full video presentation can be viewed by visiting http://supermario35.com/. Highlights of the video include the following:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars : Optimized versions of 3D Mario games Super Mario 64 , Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are coming to Nintendo Switch in one package. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Players can also listen to music on their Nintendo Switch systems when the screen is off. A limited production of Super Mario 3D All-Stars launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Sept. 18 and will be available until approximately March 31, 2021.

For more information about all these games, products and events, visit the Super Mario 35th anniversary website.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

** Nintendo Switch Lite plays all games that support handheld mode.

*** Additional games, systems and karts required for multiplayer mode. Systems and karts sold separately. Game download required and available as free download on Nintendo eShop.

**** Free-to-start; optional in-game purchases available. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account required. Data charges may apply.

***** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

