Nintendo Download: Really Feeling It!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition – Discover the origins of Shulk as he and his companions clash against a seemingly unstoppable mechanical menace. Wield a future-seeing blade, chain together attacks and carefully position your party members in strategic, real-time combat as you journey across a massive world. The Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition game will be available on May 29. Borderlands Legendary Collection – Get three times the mayhem, three times the loot and three times the action with the Borderlands Legendary Collection . Kill bandits and beasts, collect powerful weaponry and maybe even save the universe in Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition , Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel , along with piles of bonus add-on content for each game, adding 100+ hours of gameplay at an incredible value. The Borderlands Legendary Collection will be available on May 29. XCOM 2 Collection – The XCOM 2 Collection includes the award-winning strategy game XCOM 2 , four DLC packs (Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters, Shen’s Last Gift) and the War of the Chosen expansion all in one package. Activate any of the additional content (DLCs and the Expansion) or just play the base game. The XCOM 2 Collection will be available on May 29. BioShock: The Collection – Experience the unforgettable worlds and monumental stories of the award-winning BioShock series with BioShock: The Collection . Journey to the cities of Rapture and Columbia across BioShock Remastered , BioShock 2 Remastered and BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition , including all single-player add-on content. Fight for your life and outsmart your enemies, be it deep beneath the waves or high above the clouds. BioShock: The Collection will be available on May 29. Shantae and the Seven Sirens – Shantae is back in a tropical adventure! In her fifth outing, the Half-Genie hero gains new Fusion Magic abilities to explore a vast sunken city, makes new Half-Genie friends and battles the Seven Sirens in her biggest, most thrilling quest yet. Featuring multiple towns and more labyrinths than ever before, an awesome aquatic journey full of danger and discovery awaits! Liberated – Forget everything you know about comics. Immerse yourself in a dark, rain-soaked city. Use your wits, hack the system, sneak and solve puzzles. Let the stunning hand-drawn art and action unite on the pages of this noir cyberpunk story. Play the demo now! The Liberated game will be available on June 2.



Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com

Rich George



Golin



213-335-5554



rgeorge@golin.com