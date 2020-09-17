Nintendo Download: One Small Step for Mario, One Giant Triple Jump for Nintendo Switch

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D All-Stars – Super Mario 3D All-Stars , which includes Super Mario 64 , Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy all in one package, is the ideal way to experience some of Mario’s greatest adventures of all time. In addition to having higher resolutions than their original versions, the games have been optimized for a smooth gameplay experience on Nintendo Switch. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music-player mode to play the music and songs from all three games. Put on your adventure cap as Mario explores the Mushroom Kingdom and beyond! Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available on Sept. 18. The physical version and digital edition of the game will be made available through March 31, 2021. Once the digital edition has been purchased on your Nintendo Account, it can be re-downloaded and played if deleted from your device. Mini Motor Racing X – Mini Motor Racing X explodes onto Nintendo Switch with local split screen and online multiplayer high-octane racing action! The classic Mini Motor career mode is back, with hundreds of races, dozens of cars to unlock and upgrade, and four fiendish championships to master. But that’s not all: MMRX adds some firepower to the mix in the new Type-X battle mode. Put your pedal to the metal for Mini Motor Racing X and enjoy fast-paced racing action across 52 vibrant environments. Unrailed! Unrailed! is an intense and chaotic railroad construction experience co-op multiplayer game in which you work together with your friends to build a train track across endless procedurally generated worlds. Master random encounters with its inhabitants, upgrade your train and keep it from derailing. With unlockable characters, a dynamic weather system, and a day and night system, get ready for railroad action that is blocky to the core. Unrailed! will be available on Sept. 23. WWE 2K Battlegrounds WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be available on Sept. 18.



Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week!



