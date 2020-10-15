Nintendo Download: Experience State-of-the-Kart Technology

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:





Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – The fast-paced racing action of the Mario Kart series is speeding into the real world. Using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite system, you control a physical kart and race it on custom courses you create in your own home. Square off against Bowser Jr. and the Koopalings in eight unique Grand Prix cups. Each race will show off different customizations that you can use on your own course. Bring your imagination to life as your real-world surroundings transform into the ultimate Mario Kart competition. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will be available on Oct. 16. (Note: The physical Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit product is required to play the game.) Röki – Every dark fairytale has its monster. Röki is an adventure game inspired by Scandinavian folklore, underpinned by a touching narrative, an alluring art style, ancient puzzles and atmospheric exploration. Join Tove on a fantastical journey to save her family – a journey that takes her deep into a hidden and long forgotten world of lost folklore filled with strange locations and even stranger creatures. Explore the ancient wilderness, solve its mysteries and save your family in this modern adventure game for all. The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Digital Spotlight Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit ? Try out Mario Kart 8 Delux e and burn rubber across Mushroom Kingdom raceways – underwater, in the sky and even up-side-down in zero-g. You can select from a massive roster of characters, karts and tracks. The Inklings from the Splatoon series appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones and Bowser Jr. Return to your Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit courses armed with an arsenal of ideas and a boost of that undeniable Mario Kart energy. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is now available in Nintendo eShop.



Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals.



Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. Members also enjoy a curated library of NES and Super NES classic games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online-service/.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop, or on discount rewards for select Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at http://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

Eddie Garcia



Golin



213-335-5536



egarcia@golin.com

Justin Aclin



Golin



212-373-6004



jaclin@golin.com