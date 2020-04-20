NextInput Achieves Major Milestone of 10 Million Units Shipped

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextInput, Inc., the leader in MEMS-based sensing solutions, today announced that total shipments of the Company’s devices have now exceeded 10 million units into immersive 3D Mobile gaming, solid-state steering wheel controls and buttonless wearable devices. Making this accomplishment all the more significant, it was achieved with excellent yields, zero field failures, and 100% on-time delivery.

“I am proud we’ve achieved a major milestone of having shipped our 10th million unit,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “We have created a new market with our disruptive sensing technologies. We are now seeing strong pull for our ForceTouch™ and ForceGauge® solutions; with additional design wins in Automotive, Wearables, Consumer, and Mobile going into mass production in the 2nd half of 2020. Based on our customers’ forecasts for these major platforms, we expect to ship the next 10 million units in a fraction of the time it took for the first 10.”

