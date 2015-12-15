Nexilis’ Distribution Platform Selected by W.H. Greene and Associates to Drive Underwriting Transformation

Commercial MGA to use Nexilis Distribution in the cloud to create efficiency and cost savings as it reimagines its Underwriting and Distribution operations.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. & HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexilis, an Insurtech providing a P&C Insurance as a Service platform and related services, and W.H. Greene & Associates (WH Greene), a New York based Commercial Underwriter of Umbrella/Excess, NYS Contractors General Liability, and Operating as a full-service E&S Brokerage, today announced that WH Greene will partner with Nexilis to transform the WH Greene Underwriting Operation by implementing the Nexilis platform for Underwriting and Distribution in the Cloud. This move will enable the company to generate dramatic efficiencies in their underwriting and distribution processes allowing them to focus on delivering outstanding customer service and new business growth.

WH Greene is focused on building strong partnerships with their carrier partners, reinsurers and producers as well as strong customer relationships across 48 states. From the beginning, when they were established in 1986, WH Greene has looked for ways to Insure their customers, with a high-quality Underwriting and Distribution team and processes.

“Nexilis is the ideal partner for us as we look to re-imagine our Underwriting and Distribution processes. We see a huge opportunity to grow our business as we create efficiencies and optimization within our operations. The opportunity to help shape the Nexilis platform makes this partnership even more valuable,” said David Watson, of W.H. Greene & Associates. “We are confident the Nexilis team and technology will deliver the efficiency gains we’ve set out to achieve in our 2021 plans.”

“We are pleased with Greene & Associates recognition of the advantages in working with Nexilis and our Distribution Platform,” said Thad DeBerry, CEO and Co-Founder, Nexilis. “We value their relationship and are excited about the opportunity to work with such a professional underwriting organization.”

About W.H. Greene & Associates

Established in 1986 by William H. Greene, the company initially started as a Wholesale Brokerage, but quickly evolved into an Underwriting Facility thanks to key relationships with carriers and reinsurance partners. Today, they manage their wholesale brokerage alongside their programs.

Their vision is to be a single point of contact for their customers in the specialty lines of insurance. WH Greene maintains underwriting authority for multiple exclusive Umbrella & Excess Programs, all of which are underwritten in house by their incredibly experienced Underwriters.

For their retail partners, WH Greene has a wide variety of products available through their Wholesale Brokerage operation. WH Greene also manages a unique and exclusive General Liability program for New York State Contractors.

For more information visit: www.whgreene.com

About Nexilis

Nexilis is a Delaware based LLC Insurtech company, with a highly configurable Insurance as a service platform that enables Insurers and MGAs to quickly integrate complex technologies and data delivering outstanding customer experiences. Their accomplished leadership team of Insurance and IT experts have used their combined 100+ years of experience in Insurance to innovate and deliver this truly unique, AI driven platform specifically for the insurance market.

Nexilis offers a configurable, AI driven, insurance platform and services that manage all underwriting and product distribution needs for P&C Insurers. The innovative technology enables insurers and MGAs to quickly launch new and existing products integrated with emerging technologies such as IoT devices, 3rd party data sources, and the latest insurtech capabilities to create world class customer experiences. Insurers and MGAs can utilize the Nexilis platform to streamline their underwriting process to the point of straight through processing, create new distribution models, and enter new markets by applying AI to third party and internal data.

For more information visit: www.nexilis.com

