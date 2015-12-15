Newegg Honors 2021 Eggie Award Winners

Annual Eggie Awards Spotlight Company’s Top Manufacturers, Partners and Influencers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, has unveiled its list of 2021 Eggie Award honorees. Newegg’s annual awards recognize key contributions made by the company’s partners during the past calendar year.

“Last year proved to be a very challenging one, and we were especially grateful to have the support and collaboration of our extensive network of partners, service providers and influencers,” said Anthony Chow, Global CEO of Newegg. “This year’s Eggie Awards recognize great work under extraordinary circumstances, and we’re pleased to honor their contributions as we look forward to our continued collaboration in 2021 and beyond.”

The 2021 Eggie Award honorees are:

Partners of the Year – AMD, ASUS, MSI & Gigabyte



Most Innovative Tech – Nvidia



Geek of the Year – Linus Tech Tips



Influencer of the Year – Robeytech



International Influencer of the Year – Waheed Tech



Engineering Partner of the Year – Google



Network Partner of the Year – Lumen



Best Supply Chain Partner – UPS



Best Storage Partner – G.SKILL



Best Peripherals Partner – Cooler Master



Best Overseas Seller – Ningbo Weifu Electronics



Best Marketplace Seller – Lenovo



Best Marketplace Partner – Dyson



Best Marketing Partner – Intel



Best Distribution Partner – ASI



Best Digital Ads Platform – Google

About Newegg Inc.

Newegg Inc. is one of the leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, with a global reach in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers its customers a comprehensive selection of the latest consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. Newegg is consistently ranked as one of the best online shopping destinations, and the company regularly earns industry-leading customer service ratings. Newegg is headquartered in City of Industry, California, with North American distribution facilities located throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://newegg.com.

