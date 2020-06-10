Mouser Electronics Named Molex Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year

NPI Leader Also Receives Top Americas, Europe, Asia Awards

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MoreWithMouser—Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, has been named the 2019 Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year for the fourth time by Molex, a leading global manufacturer of electronic solutions. The global distributor was also honored with Molex’s European e-Catalog Distributor of the Year and APS e-Catalog Distributor of the Year awards for the second year in a row, as well as the Americas e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award for 2019.





Mouser received the Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award for helping Molex achieve outstanding financial growth in e-catalog sales, as well as for attaining significant customer growth for Molex worldwide.

“Molex congratulates Mouser on these well-deserved awards, which celebrate the company’s excellence in customer service, sales, and product breadth,” said Fred Bell, Vice President of Global Distribution at Molex. “Mouser has played a key role in contributing to our overall success this year, and we look forward to continuing the momentum in 2020 and beyond.”

“All of us at Mouser are ecstatic to bring home these top awards. Our mutual success is a testament to the exceptional hard work from our teams around the world,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “Mouser strives to be the distributor with the broadest selection of Molex products, and we’re proud of this recognition.”

Mouser previously earned the Global e-Catalog Distributor of the Year award in three consecutive years (2013–2015) and the European and APS e-Catalog Distributor of the Year awards in 2018. Mouser Supplier Manager Tom Bila won the Molex MVP award for 2013 as well.

Mouser provides design engineers with access to over 30,000 Molex products in stock and ready for same-day shipment.

To learn more about Molex, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/molex/.

As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 800 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics



Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 800 manufacturers. Mouser offers 27 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

About Molex



Molex makes a connected world possible by enabling technology that transforms the future and improves lives. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full range of connectivity products, services and solutions for markets that include data communications, medical, industrial, automotive and consumer electronics.

Trademarks



Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

