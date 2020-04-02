Modelo Commits $500,000 to #FirstRespondersFirst, Supporting Healthcare Workers on the Frontlines of the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FirstRespondersFirst—Modelo, the beer brewed for those with The Fighting Spirit™, announces a partnership with #FirstRespondersFirst, an initiative of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation to support U.S. healthcare workers battling against COVID-19. Modelo’s commitment includes a $500,000 donation to the initiative to provide essential supplies, equipment, and resources to protect healthcare workers on the frontlines. Additionally, Modelo will redirect marketing resources to help raise awareness of #FirstRespondersFirst via a national television advertising campaign airing this spring.

#FirstRespondersFirst is a fund administered by the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), a Charity Navigator 4 Star Charity that meets all 20 BBB Charity Standards. The initiative’s goal is to provide first responder healthcare workers with physical and psychological resources they so desperately need as they serve on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As U.S. residents are asked to serve the public health by stepping back — staying home, sheltering in place, and minimizing their contact with the outside world — these healthcare workers are stepping forward to address this epic public health challenge. #FirstRespondersFirst’s fundraising call to action delivers critical resources for protecting frontline healthcare workers, ranging from minimum-wage hourly workers in home-care settings to social workers, nurses, physicians, and beyond.

“ Modelo has a tradition of honoring America’s fighting spirit, and right now no group is more deserving of support than healthcare workers who are tirelessly combating COVID-19,” said Greg Gallagher, Vice President, Modelo Brand Marketing. “ We’re humbled to partner with #FirstRespondersFirst to help these frontline fighters obtain the critical protective equipment and resources they need to keep themselves and our communities safe.”

Modelo has an established history of honoring and supporting the tenacious character of Americans. Through the Modelo Fighting Chance Project, the brand partners with non-profit organizations to provide assistance to veterans, immigrants, and Americans in need in such areas as career development, financial stability, and entrepreneurship. Modelo’s Fighting Spirit advertising campaign spotlights the selfless stories of men and women, from first responders to veterans and everyday Americans, who fight for others. Modelo’s donation to #FirstRespondersFirst is part of a broader COVID-19 relief effort by parent-company Constellation Brands.

#FirstRespondersFirst launched on March 23 to support frontline healthcare workers and caregivers across the country. The initiative hosted its first virtual Town Hall on March 31: “Sustaining Yourself During The Coronavirus Crisis.” The Town Hall provided insight into how to better support yourself as a first responder. Attendees learned how to make a powerful mindset shift — that taking care of yourself is the most important thing you can do to care for others — and came away with actionable Microsteps to support and sustain themselves as they confront this crisis. The town hall was hosted by Michelle A. Williams, Dean of the Faculty, Harvard Chan School; Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO, Thrive Global; Shekhar Saxena, Professor of the Practice of Global Mental Health, Harvard Chan School; and Joey Hubbard, Chief Training Officer, Thrive Global.

About Modelo®

Born in 1925 in the small town of Tacuba, Mexico, Modelo has been bringing distinctive high-quality beer to people ever since, including Modelo Especial®, Modelo Negra®, Modelo Chelada Especial™, Modelo Chelada Tamarindo Picante™, Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal™ and the new Modelo Chelada Mango y Chile™. Modelo Especial is a golden, full-flavored Pilsner-style Lager with a clean, crisp finish whose original recipe was first brewed under the vision to create a ‘model’ beer. As the #1 imported beer in the U.S., Modelo Especial recently surpassed 100MM cases sold in 2018. The Modelo family of beers are exclusively brewed, imported and marketed for the U.S. by Constellations Brands.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a Fortune 500® company, is a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation is the No. 3 beer company in the U.S. with high-end, iconic imported brands such as the Corona and Modelo brand families and Pacifico.

About Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health

Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health brings together dedicated experts from many disciplines to educate new generations of global health leaders and produce powerful ideas that improve the lives and health of people everywhere. As a community of leading scientists, educators, and students, we work together to take innovative ideas from the laboratory to people’s lives—not only making scientific breakthroughs, but also working to change individual behaviors, public policies, and health care practices. Each year, more than 400 faculty members at Harvard Chan School teach 1,000-plus full-time students from around the world and train thousands more through online and executive education courses. Founded in 1913 as the Harvard-MIT School of Health Officers, the School is recognized as America’s oldest professional training program in public health.

About Thrive Global

Thrive Global is a leading behavior change tech company helping individuals, corporations and communities improve their well-being and performance through our behavior change platform, storytelling and corporate services. Thrive was founded by Arianna Huffington and launched in 2016 with the mission of changing the way we work and live by ending the collective delusion that burnout is the price we must pay for success. We offer companies and individuals sustainable, science-based solutions to enhance both mental and physical well-being and performance, purpose and relationship with technology. We are committed to accelerating this culture shift around the world. Thrive Global is headquartered in New York City and has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Athens, Mumbai, Melbourne and Bucharest. For more information, visit www.thriveglobal.com.

About CAA Foundation

The CAA Foundation was founded in 1995, born out of Creative Artists Agency’s (CAA) desire to give back to communities and harness the power and reach of the entertainment industry to create positive social change by forging strategic partnerships, encouraging volunteerism, granting financial contributions, stimulating public awareness, and providing in-kind donations. The CAA Foundation has become a leader in the entertainment community on education, the environment, and health and social issues. Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) represents many of the most successful and innovative professionals working in film, television, music, video games, theatre, commercial endorsements, and digital content, and provides a range of strategic marketing and consulting services to corporate clients. CAA is also a leader in sports, representing more than 2,000 of the world’s top athletes in football, baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, Olympics and action sports, in addition to coaches, on-air broadcasters, and sports personalities and works in the areas of broadcast rights, corporate marketing initiatives, licensing, and sports properties for sales and sponsorship opportunities. For more information, please visit www.caa.com.

