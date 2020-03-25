Mobile Racer, KartRider Rush+ Global Release Coming Soon

Nexon’s New, Action-Packed Mobile Game Based on the Iconic KartRider Franchise

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#kartrider–Start your engines! Nexon announces free-to-play kart racing mobile game, KartRider Rush+, coming soon to iOS and Android worldwide. Based on the immensely popular KartRider franchise, KartRider Rush+ is the most expansive kart racing game on mobile, delivering thrill racing game modes for racers of all levels.





Featuring familiar faces such as Dao and Bazzi, KartRider Rush+ has a variety of game modes, including an immersive Story Mode unique to the KartRider franchise. Whether racing solo or among friends, KartRider Rush+ offers diverse gameplay modes such as an Arcade Mode and Speed Race, giving all types of racers something to enjoy.

With dozens of karts and tracks to choose from, players can individualize their experience with extensive customization options for characters, such as outfits and accessories, even personalizing their karts with decals, plates and more.

Drivers will also be able to maximize social interaction in KartRider Rush+, playing competitive matches in real-time with friends, visiting in-game homes, and joining forces with players from around the world by creating clubs.

KartRider Rush+ will be available globally in multiple languages, including English, Korean, Thai, and Traditional Chinese.

Visit https://kartrush.nexon.com for the latest updates and information.

About KartRider Rush+

Based on the popular online gaming phenomenon, KartRider, KartRider Rush+ is a free-to-play kart racing mobile game delivering all the racing action of its namesake on iOS and Android devices. With gorgeous 3D graphics, KartRider Rush+ offers players robust tracks, karts and game modes, just like its online counterpart accommodating every level, from racing novice to drifting champion.

About Nexon America Inc.

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

