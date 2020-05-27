Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer, Itron and US3 Deploy Advanced Wastewater Solution

Utility Successfully Demonstrates Cutting-Edge IoT Solution to Monitor Flooding and Prevent Sewer Overflows

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it has completed the first phase of its deployment of a wastewater management solution with its customer Miami-Dade County Water & Sewer Department (WASD). Taking advantage of Itron’s developer program, Itron, Utility Systems Science & Software (US3) and The Avanti Company created an innovative IoT solution for wastewater management that enables Miami-Dade to mitigate regulatory issues, prevent sewer overflows, improve water quality and ensure safety for the public.

Serving more than 2.7 million residents, Miami-Dade is dedicated to assessing, rehabilitating and improving its wastewater pump stations to comply with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Florida Department of Environmental Protection regulations for pump stations.

To ensure compliance with EPA regulations and improve overall service, Itron collaborated with Miami-Dade to develop a solution for its Flow Reduction Program. With real-time data from US3’s wastewater flow sensors and Itron’s expertise in delivering outcome-based IoT solutions for critical infrastructure operators, WASD implemented a unique solution. The solution provides a more accurate and complete view of wastewater flows throughout the basin to mitigate sewer overflows and reduce public health risk. The solution also delivers significant operational efficiencies and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by reducing truck rolls required for field surveys by more than 60% and by automating the reporting process for regulatory compliance.

“With enhanced visibility into our operations, this solution equips us to better serve Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department customers by ensuring our sewer collection system meets regulator standards, improving level of service and in the future, assisting in identification of sewer overflows and mitigation of Inflow and Infiltration into our Wastewater Collection System,” said Kevin Lynskey, director of WASD.

“At US3, we are committed to creating world-class solutions to enrich lives and protect the environment,” said Mark Serres, vice president and chief technology officer of US3. “We are excited to collaborate with Itron to implement an innovative monitoring solution that combines our instrumentation technology with Itron’s data analytics to ensure efficient water and wastewater management for Miami-Dade.

“With decades of experience in supporting critical infrastructure, we understand that safety and public health are top priorities for utilities and the communities they serve. Our partnership with US3 enhances our vibrant and growing portfolio of solutions for smarter, safer more sustainable communities. We are pleased to celebrate the success of this innovative program that is already improving the utility’s ability to address regulatory concerns while increasing efficiencies,” said Sharelynn Moore, senior vice president of Networked Solutions at Itron. “Water is a precious resource, and we are committed to enabling a growing ecosystem of technology partners that enable utilities to use water resourcefully.”

