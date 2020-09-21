MetaCX Announces Major Product Advancements to Digitally Transform the B2B Customer Experience

Milestone Product Release Brings to Life the First and Only Collaborative Platform for the Entire Customer Lifecycle; Fuses Real-Time Data With the Most Advanced CX for B2B Available Today

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetaCX, the pioneer in a new outcomes-based approach for managing the customer lifecycle, today announced a major product release that brings together a powerful collection of capabilities for managing B2B customer relationships at scale. These new capabilities build upon early commercial releases of MetaCX, helping SaaS and digital product companies to transform how they sell, deliver, renew and expand with one connected digital experience that includes the customer at every stage. The announcement was made at “The Customer Room,” this week’s digital gathering for customer and revenue teams, produced by MetaCX.

“It’s like MetaCX took what has been in my head and turned it into software,” said Tim Satterwhite, chief revenue officer at Terminus. “We see MetaCX as an enabling foundation for our Prospect Experience to Customer Experience (PX2CX) strategy where we orchestrate the entire prospect and customer experience around a set of promised outcomes that we can measure and prove. We’re really enthusiastic about the great potential of this exciting new company.”

New MetaCX capabilities include:

Shared Lifecycles – By visualizing explicitly where you are, where you’ve been, and where you’re going, lifecycles create positive relationship momentum for both suppliers and buyers. These lifecycles also help buyers to anticipate what’s next, which has a positive effect in driving the relationship forward.

Notifications and Activity Feeds – Build and maintain momentum and create shared accountability in a collaborative customer process by alerting stakeholders on both sides of the relationship about important actions or changes (or the lack of actions) in the deal management, handoff, and ongoing customer lifecycle stages that were otherwise difficult to detect.

Coordinated Handoffs – Never fumble a handoff again by explicitly marking the transition from the sales process to post-sales delivery and success — and any other lifecycle stage change where new stakeholders are invited into the relationship. Handoffs help memorialize the moment, ensure effective knowledge transfer, and eliminate confusion about roles and next steps.

Early Warning Alerts – Track leading indicators of outcome achievement and trigger early warnings of retention risk by measuring critical actions and user behaviors, including product adoption and usage and any other relationship signal on the customer journey.

Visual Timelines – Track the sequence of activities for each stage of the customer lifecycle to ensure deals advance predictably, implementations stay on track, and all stakeholders have clear lines of sight toward upcoming renewal events.

Branded Moments – Celebrate shared achievements with prospects and customers by configuring and triggering beautifully designed branded moments. Welcome new customers, acknowledge key milestones, and recognize progress to build and reinforce goodwill with your customers.

Team Profiles – Bring your customer and revenue teams to life with customizable team profile cards inside MetaCX that allow team members to share both practical and personal information with prospects and customers to help humanize the relationship.

“For all the innovation in B2C, we’ve seen little progress with B2B companies digitally transforming their customer experience,” said Scott McCorkle, co-founder and CEO of MetaCX. “This latest release of MetaCX is a milestone for both the company and the industry. Instead of the current B2B buying experience that is characterized by offline, disconnected stages, MetaCX transforms it to one unified experience that’s integrated across the customer lifecycle. This creates differentiation the buyer will notice and value, which is what it means to compete on the basis of customer experience.”

This latest news comes on the heels of a series of significant MetaCX announcements, including news earlier this month that the company has hired former Facebook product executive Anand Tharanathan as chief product officer.

In June, MetaCX launched wide commercial availability of its B2B customer lifecycle management platform. MetaCX transforms how suppliers and buyers collaborate and win together. By creating shared spaces that allow suppliers and buyers to define and measure target outcomes, MetaCX helps align sales, success and delivery teams around real value that customers can see. The result is better trust and transparency, which translates into higher win rates, larger deals, and longer, more profitable customer relationships. In late 2018, MetaCX announced $14 million in early funding led by Upfront Ventures with participation from Indianapolis-based High Alpha. MetaCX is actively in use by more than 20 early customers, including notable SaaS companies and a Fortune 500 industrial IoT leader.

MetaCX is pioneering a new outcomes-based approach for managing the entire customer lifecycle by transforming how suppliers and buyers collaborate and win together. By creating shared spaces that allow suppliers and buyers to define and measure outcomes, MetaCX helps align sales, success and delivery teams around real business impact that customers can see. Headquartered in Indianapolis, MetaCX has raised $14 million from Upfront Ventures and High Alpha and is led by former executives from Salesforce, ExactTarget, Facebook and Pendo. For more information, visit www.MetaCX.com or follow on Twitter @metacx.

