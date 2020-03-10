Logitech Honored by Fast Company as One of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Design For 2020

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) has once again been recognized by Fast Company as one of the “Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Design,” as part of the publication’s annual “Most Innovative Companies” (MIC) ranking for 2020.

Tweet now: @Logitech named one of @fastcompany Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Design. Learn More: https://www.fastcompany.com/90457823/design-most-innovative-companies-2020

“I’m so proud Fast Company named Logitech to its Top 10 Innovative Companies list for design. They spotted what we were doing many years ago before others noticed. Since those early days, we have reinvented Logitech with great design and great engineering, increasing the value of the company six-fold,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “Our design-driven approach has enabled us to bring super cool products and experiences to users. We started by placing the consumer at the heart of our innovation, to design product experiences that delight. Now we’re applying design thinking to all aspects of our business and aspire to use design to achieve better outcomes for society in the future.”

The “Fast Company Most Innovative Companies” recognition honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world. 1,500 companies across the globe applied to be considered for the MIC list. Fast Company selected only 10 companies for its Design list.

Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies” issue (March-April 2020) is now available online and on newsstands beginning March 17.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people’s lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Contacts

Krista Todd



Vice President, Global Communications



USA (510) 713-5834

Nicole Kenyon



Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications



USA (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie



Corporate Communications



Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499