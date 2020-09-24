Live Television Streaming Service Philo Joins Best Buy with First-of-its-Kind Exclusive Subscription Offers for Customers

Special Offers Available In-Store and Online

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BBY—Philo, the entertainment-focused streaming TV service, today announced a strategic partnership with Best Buy to present exclusive subscription offers to customers purchasing select hardware devices, as well as in-store and online promotional pricing exclusive to Best Buy. This is Best Buy’s first partnership with a streaming TV service and Philo’s first partnership with a major brick-and-mortar consumer electronics retailer.

New Philo subscribers can choose from two offers exclusive to Best Buy:

Get one month of Philo free with a qualifying purchase, which includes select streaming devices, smart TVs and antennas;

Or sign up for a Philo subscription through Best Buy and customers will receive 50 percent off their first month’s bill.

Philo, America’s fastest-growing TV service, offers 60+ top channels including A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, ID, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon, OWN, TLC, WE TV, VH1 and many more. Philo currently has over 50,000 shows and movies-on-demand, plus includes an unlimited 30-day DVR.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Best Buy, and it opens the door to a whole new segment of customers to embrace the future of TV. Complexity is still the biggest barrier for consumers looking to cut the cord and switch to streaming TV, and Best Buy has a long history of helping customers navigate the best tech and entertainment products all in one place,” said Andrew McCollum, CEO of Philo.

ABOUT PHILO

Inspired by Philo T. Farnsworth—the inventor of electronic television—Philo was created to build a better TV experience. The company started in the college market and is now available nationwide, offering 60+ top-rated television channels for just $20.

The Philo service allows three simultaneous streams on three different devices. Philo also permits up to 10 different profiles, allowing everyone who shares the account to create their own profile and have their own sign-in credentials, saved shows, and viewing history. Philo features a streamlined interface, intelligent search, and the ability to easily send your favorite shows to friends. All Philo subscribers can watch their favorite shows live from wherever they are in the U.S. on web browsers, iOS, iPad, FireTV, Roku. Philo also recently added Chromecast functionality on Android mobile devices.

In addition to being the first entertainment-focused streaming TV service, Philo is based in San Francisco, with offices in New York and Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit philo.com.

*Excluding first-generation Chromecast devices.

