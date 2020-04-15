League of Angels – Heaven’s Fury Out Now on GTarcade

Great news for MMOARPG fans. The latest addition in the popular League of Angels series has been released globally.





SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3D–Seven years after LOA debuted, League of Angels – Heaven’s Fury is a revolutionary 3D MMOARPG that takes the game to a new level, with spectacular graphics and stunning real-time combat.

In Heaven’s Fury, the gods have fallen to corruption, and as the chosen one, it is up to the player to gather the legendary Angels and reclaim the heavens. Players will love the intense PVP, Epic Boss Hunts, and the Classic Angels.

Playing on gtarcade.com, players have the chance to fight with players from all over the world, or make friends and build an international alliance. In this global launch, the game is available in most international languages, and offers a chat-room with integrated translation, for effortless gaming and communication.

With servers online on pretty much every continent now, the stage is set for a global battle. What are you waiting for? Come join the fight in League of Angels – Heaven’s Fury!

About YOOZOO Games

YOOZOO Games is a global entertainment company specializing in game development and distribution. The company is headquartered in Shanghai with offices across Asia, Europe, and the US. Since its founding in 2009, YOOZOO has forged a strong global distribution network and launched over 40 highly successful titles including Game of Thrones Winter is Coming, the League of Angels series and Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac.



