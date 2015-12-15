Leading Open Source “Headless” CMS Provider Strapi Introduces First Global User Conference

StrapiConf is a free virtual conference with talks from Strapi executives, customers and JAMstack ecosystem leaders

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strapi, backer of the world’s most popular open-source “headless” content management system (CMS), today announced its first global user conference, StrapiConf. The free virtual event for the Strapi community will be held April 22, 2021.

“StrapiConf offers an opportunity for the global Strapi community of users in over 160 countries to learn and collaborate on the future of the open source project and the latest innovations in the JAMstack ecosystem,” said Pierre Burgy, co-founder and CEO of Strapi. “With the help of the open source community, Strapi is one of the most customizable and flexible content management systems on the market – enabling developers to quickly and easily create millions of digital projects. StrapiConf provides a place to gather and share best practices while learning how to take advantage of the technology to fuel the world’s creativity and productivity by unleashing the power of atomic (reusable) content.”

The conference will consist of 30 talks, including keynotes from Strapi executives, Vercel’s CEO Guillermo Rauch, Gatsby’s co-founder Sam Bhagwat. The conference is sponsored by Vercel, Netlify, Algolia, Hasura, Gatsby, Sentry and many more innovative companies.

Register for StrapiConf here.

Strapi gives developers the freedom to integrate their favorite tools while reducing hosting and development costs. As a “Headless CMS”, Strapi provides “backend” functionality for mobile applications or any type of IoT devices . It is also particularly suitable for websites designed according to the JAMstack model (JavaScript, API and pre-rendered markup, without web servers). Strapi is designed to work with the most popular front-end frameworks including React, Gatsby, Vue.js , Next.js or any other static site generator, and it supports most databases and can be requested using both REST and GraphQL.

Founded in October 2015 as a school project in Paris, France by Pierre Burgy (CEO), Aurélien Georget (CPO) and Jim Laurie (CTO), Strapi is the number one open-source headless CMS with 35,000 stars on GitHub, 600 contributors, more than 3 million downloads and is in use at many Global 500 companies across all industries such as IBM, Rakuten, Toyota, NASA and eBay.

