Klarrio and UBIX Announce AI and Data-Science Partnership

APEX, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Klarrio and UBIX have entered into a consulting partnership agreement, in which both firms will collaborate on a number of data science and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Under the agreement, Klarrio, one of the world’s leading providers of real-time data-streaming solutions, will provide services and delivery capabilities to enhance the deployment of the UBIX platform of AI-on-demand tools to enterprises.

“This partnership will help strengthen our companies’ collective capabilities in data streaming, data science, AI and IoT,” said Doug Barton, UBIX President and CEO. “Our collaboration will help both of us to further develop solutions, methodologies and best practices that are mutually beneficial for our companies, our customers and the market as a whole.”

UBIX provides AI-on-Demand, addressing the scarcity and cost of skilled data-science personnel, bringing together a variety of open-source AI technology including a patent-pending AI learning engine that helps data science teams design, develop, deploy, and monitor predictive models more quickly and efficiently.

“Our companies are a natural fit by combining our AI, data engineering, data science and site reliability strengths with the UBIX AI-on-Demand model,” said Jim Smith, founder and CEO of Klarrio U.S. “Together, we’ll be in a stronger position to provide better solutions and more valuable outcomes for all our customers,” he added.

About Klarrio

With U.S. offices based in Apex, NC, Klarrio is a systems integration, consulting and software development firm specializing in real-time data streaming. The company offers a one-stop resource for integration services that require cloud-native/Open Source expertise, and provides a strategic bridge between legacy IT systems and emerging technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data and advanced analytics. www.klarrio.com

About UBIX

UBIX offers a cognitive, AI-on-Demand platform that empowers users of all skill levels to develop and deploy open-source, big, fast data architecture and data science pipelines, quicker and better than ever. UBIX’ patented data shaping and patent-pending learning engine are trained by each input, interaction, and outcome, growing in knowledge and impact over time. Together with their customers, UBIX improves productivity, creativity, eliminates errors, supports governance, and ultimately accelerates time to value. UBIX is privately funded and based in Orange County, CA. For more information, visit www.ubix.ai or follow us on LinkedIn.

