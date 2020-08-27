Keysight’s 5G Device Test Solution Platform Enables Compal to Validate Consumer Focused 5G Products

Keysight’s 5G solutions help leading original design manufacturer deliver high-performing computers, smartphones, wearables and tablets

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Compal has selected Keysight’s 5G test platform to validate radio frequency (RF) and data throughput performance of consumer focused 5G products, including laptops, smartphones, wearables and tablets.

Compal, a leading original design manufacturer (ODM) headquartered in Taiwan, uses Keysight’s 5G device test solutions, based on Keysight’s UXM 5G wireless test platform, to validate 5G products in various form factors across any 3GPP-defined frequency band for deployment in both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) mode. The solutions support Compal’s 5G-related R&D investments, including 5G products and applications adopted in smart agriculture, smart manufacturing, health care and cloud gaming vertical markets.

Since its inception more than three decades ago, Compal has developed products for the information, communications and technology (ICT) industry. Keysight’s 5G solutions enable Compal to quickly and cost-effectively meet a wide range of requirements, from design to manufacturing, to ensure end-products meet the high-performance standards established by the company.

“Working with 5G leaders such as Keysight, who is equally dedicated to delivering quality technology solutions in line with market timelines, Compal can validate a wide range of products that delight consumers around the world,” stated Yi-Yun Chang, R&D vice president at Compal. “Partners that understand diversified markets help us engineer human-centric functional, yet esthetically pleasing, products aimed for various sectors.”

As a partner of Qualcomm’s modem solutions, Compal leverages Keysight’s presence in Qualcomm’s ecosystem of 5G device makers to accelerate design verification and development. Keysight’s end-to-end solutions for testing 5G devices, data centers, wireless routers and 5G network infrastructure equipment allow original design manufacturers such as Compal to streamline test processes using common software and hardware solutions.

“We’re pleased to support Compal develop and manufacture products with humans in mind,” Cao Peng, senior director at Keysight. “Keysight’s 5G test solutions enable a connected ecosystem to address wide-ranging opportunities in a wireless industry that serves multiple sectors including healthcare, IoT and automotive.”

