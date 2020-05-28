ioXt Alliance to Host Hardware Hacking Virtual Conference

Industry leaders to discuss lessons learned, trends, and effective ways to secure devices from hardware hacks

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, today announced its upcoming Hardware Hacking Virtual Conference. Taking place June 24, 2020 from 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. PDT, the event will center around hardware hacking, IoT security challenges, and the most effective ways to secure devices against hardware hackers, script kids and botnet infections.

“As a follow up to our successful Spring Virtual Conference that showcased how different markets are impacted by IoT security, we’re thrilled to announce this summer session that will dig deeper into hardware hacks,” said Brad Ree, CTO of the ioXt Alliance. “Given today’s complex landscape of increasingly innovative and sophisticated attacks, it’s critical for industry stakeholders to understand the various ways in which hardware hacks can happen, lessons learned from those that have experienced them, and how to best secure devices to mitigate these threats moving forward. Our line-up features an array of insightful thought leaders that will tackle these topics head-on and make for another thought-provoking event.”

The Hardware Hacking Virtual Conference will open with a keynote from Bruce Schneier, an internationally renowned security technologist, philanthropist and author who was dubbed a “security guru” by The Economist. He is a New York Times best-selling author of 14 books and is the founder of the blog, Schneier on Security. His keynote will be followed by several presentations, and the full agenda includes:

Keynote — presented by Bruce Schneier, Author, Schneier on Security

— presented by Bruce Schneier, Author, Schneier on Security Secure Your Hardware With the ioXt Alliance — presented by Brad Ree, CTO, ioXt Alliance

— presented by Brad Ree, CTO, ioXt Alliance Hardware Security Trends in the Market and What’s Being Done to Provide Physical Security — presented by Mike Dow, Senior Project Manager, IoT Security, Silicon Labs

— presented by Mike Dow, Senior Project Manager, IoT Security, Silicon Labs How 20th Century Hacking Informs 21st Century “Hacking”: Next-Generation Hardware Security Lessons — presented by Dr. Joseph Kiniry, Principal Scientist, Galois and CEO and Chief Scientist, Free & Fair

— presented by Dr. Joseph Kiniry, Principal Scientist, Galois and CEO and Chief Scientist, Free & Fair Think Like a Hacker: How to Do Application Security Right — presented by Ted Harrington, Partner, Independent Security Evaluators

— presented by Ted Harrington, Partner, Independent Security Evaluators Security and the Right to Repair — presented by Paul Roberts, Founder, The Security Ledger

To view the full agenda and to register for the conference, click here. The event is currently open to ioXt Alliance Members only. New members are encouraged to join the Alliance in order to take part in the Hardware Hacking Virtual Conference and future events.

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance, visit https://www.ioxtalliance.org/

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance was created to provide verifiable security standards through an industry-led, multi-stakeholder process. The ioXt Compliance Program provides a continuous assurance that industry agreed-upon security practices have been followed in the development of certified products sold by the Alliance membership. Follow us on LinkedIn

