Insights into the Worldwide eSports Industry to 2022 – Featuring Alibaba, AT&T and BBC Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The eSports Market – Media & Telecoms Companies getting in on the Action” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report explores the rapid rise of the market for video game tournaments as a spectator sport, known as eSports. It begins by examining the sector’s core dynamics in terms of usage and volume, taking a close-up look at mobile eSports in Asia.
The different players’ role within the eSports ecosystem is then explored in detail, along with the sector’s very specific business models. Finally, the report analyses telecoms and media companies’ strategies with respect to market opportunities and possible positioning, as well as the keys to success in the eSports market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. The eSport market
2.1. Definition
2.2. eSports market scope
2.3. Market dynamics
2.4. Audience
2.5. Mobile eSports
2.6. The eSports phenomenon in Asia
3. The eSport ecosystem
3.1. A unique ecosystem
3.2. The video game industry
3.3. Event organisers and franchises
3.4. Distributors
3.5. Top brands
3.6. Players and teams
3.7. The business model
4. Telecom companies and eSports
4.1. Telcos and eSports in the United States
4.2. Telcos and eSports in Europe
4.3. Telcos and eSports in Asia
4.4. Telcos’ eSports strategies
5. Media companies and eSports
5.1. Media companies and eSports in the United States
5.2. Media companies and eSports in France
5.3. Media companies and eSports in the UK
5.4. Media companies and eSports in the rest of Europe
5.5. Media companies’ eSports strategies
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- AT&T
- BBC
- BeIN
- BT Sports
- Canal+
- China Mobile
- Comcast
- Douyu
- DT
- ESPN
- Huya
- Intel
- ITV
- M6
- Microsoft
- MTG
- NBA
- Orange
- Pro7Sat1
- SK Telecom
- Sky
- Telefnica
- Telia
- Tencent
- TF1
- Turner
- Twitch
- Verizon
- Vodafone
YouTube
