iLLOGIKA Places No. 161 on The Globe and Mail’s Second-Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iLLOGIKA is pleased to announce it placed No. 161 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.

Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. iLLOGIKA earned its spot with three-year growth of 286%.

“iLLOGIKA is very proud to be part of the Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranking for the first time and being at the 161st position”, says CEO David-Fugère-Lamarre. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the team over the years and a confirmation of our business model where we use our ever growing expertise of game engines to push the boundaries of games and interactive experiences. I would also like to thank our partners, clients and providers without whom we wouldn’t be here today.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About iLLOGIKA

iLLOGIKA, a video game developer and creator of immersive experiences, brings together a team of more than 65 people, offering a clever combination of creativity with solid technological expertise. Having contributed to the success of its clients in the past for the development of games or interactive experiences (such as Cuphead, Lara Croft Go or the Hunger Games exhibition at MGM Grand Las Vegas), iLLOGIKA is now investing to become the main development team of successful projects and a renowned innovative studio shining on the world stage. Visit illogika.com to find out more about the company.

