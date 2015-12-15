Global Laser Cutting Machines Market Report 2020-2027: Market to Reach $7.3 Billion – U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Laser Cutting Machines – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Laser Cutting Machines estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Solid-State Lasers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.2% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas Lasers segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Laser Cutting Machines market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

Semiconductor Lasers Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR

In the global Semiconductor Lasers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$835.8 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ALPHA LASER GmbH

Amada Miyachi Co., Ltd.

Bystronic, Inc.

Coherent, Inc.

Epilog Laser, Inc.

IPG Photonics Corporation

Jenoptik AG

TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laser Cutting Machine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Solid-State Lasers (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Solid-State Lasers (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Solid-State Lasers (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Gas Lasers (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Gas Lasers (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Gas Lasers (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Semiconductor Lasers (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Semiconductor Lasers (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Semiconductor Lasers (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Fusion Cutting (Process) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Fusion Cutting (Process) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Fusion Cutting (Process) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Flame Cutting (Process) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Flame Cutting (Process) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Flame Cutting (Process) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Sublimation Cutting (Process) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Sublimation Cutting (Process) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Sublimation Cutting (Process) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Defense and Aerospace (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Laser Cutting Machine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q92q6y.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900